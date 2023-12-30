Dunki worldwide box office collection day 9: Shah Rukh Khan film grosses over 340 crore

Dunki worldwide box office collection: Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles, Dunki hit the theatres on December 21. So far, at the global box office, Dunki has grossed over ₹340 crore. Apart from Shah Rukh and Taapsee Pannuu, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. The film has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani. (Also Read | Rajkumar Hirani calls Shah Rukh Khan 'very brave actor' for doing Dunki) Shah Rukh Khan stars with Taapsee Pannu for the first time in Dunki.

Dunki box office numbers

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday, the official handle of Red Chillies Entertainment shared a poster with the new numbers. The poster read, "Collecting love around the world! 340.10 crore worldwide GBOC." It was shared with the caption, "This is your love... working its magic at the Box Office!"

Rajkumar Hirani on Dunki

Talking to news agency PTI, Rajkumar Hirani said, "Of course, commercial success matters to me but I try not focus on it at all because the moment you start focusing on it, then you start colouring the kind of film you want to make...I take three or four years to make a film. This time I took five years to make a story. It should be like... let me make this film whatever the fate of the film is. Sometimes you will get a universal audience, sometimes you will get an audience which is in smaller pockets. India is a massive country and there will be all kinds of audiences liking all kinds of films."

He also said on Dunki, "It's an Indian story which in Hindi cinema no one thought about. I’m happy with the response. Sometimes it will be massive, sometimes it will be different. It is a successful film and people are going for it and people are liking it. I don’t think one should ever worry about box office numbers. If the attention is there, then it’s a big trap."

About Dunki

Dunki has been presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films. The film is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, who dream of settling down in London for a better life, but have to undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.

