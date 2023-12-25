Dunki box office collection day 5: Shah Rukh Khan film likely to earn over 124 crore in India by Monday

Dunki box office collection day 5: Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film features Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. As per Sacnilk.com, Dunki is likely to earn over ₹124 crore in India by Monday. Dunki, released in theatres on Thursday, is a comedy-drama based on an illegal immigration technique, 'donkey flight'. (Also Read | Dunki worldwide box office collection day 4: Shah Rukh Khan film enters ₹200 crore club) Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Dunki.

Dunki India box office numbers

As per the report, Dunki earned ₹29.2 crore on day one, ₹20.12 crore on day two, ₹25.61 crore on day three and ₹30.7 crore on day four. Dunki is likely to mint ₹18.38 crore nett in India on its fifth day for all languages. So far, the film has earned ₹124.01 crore nett in India. Billed as a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love, Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. He co-wrote it with Kanika Dhillon and Abhijaat Joshi.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

About Dunki

The film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover, apart from Shah Rukh and Taapsee. The film marks Shah Rukh's first collaboration with Rajkumar and Taapsee Pannu. The film marks Shah Rukh's third and last release of 2023 following back-to-back action blockbusters in Pathaan and Jawan.

More about Dunki

The film is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli who dream of settling down in London for a better life but have to take undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal. Dunki, presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, hit the screens on December 21, a day before Prabhas-starrer Salaar. It is now facing clash at box office with the Prabhas-starrer.

Shah Rukh greets fans days after Dunki release

Shah Rukh, on Sunday, celebrated the film's success with his fans. He wore a blue sweater and denims. Shah Rukh came out of his residence Mannat to greet fans with folded hands and also blew kisses. Th actor also waved at the sea of fans waiting for him.

At one of the events in Dubai, the actor described Dunki as his best film. "So when I made Jawan, I thought I made a film for boys and girls but I didn't make anything for myself, then I made Dunki. So this is my film. This film is very close to my heart," he had said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place