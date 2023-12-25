Dunki worldwide box office collection day 4: Shah Rukh Khan film enters 200 crore club

Dunki worldwide box office collection day 4: The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles, released in theatres on Thursday. By Monday, Dunki crossed the ₹200 crore mark globally. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is a comedy-drama based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight'. (Also Read | Hansal Mehta reviews Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, says it's ‘not perfect but so what’) Vicky Kaushal and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Dunki.

Dunki box office numbers

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, Red Chillies Entertainment shared a poster with the new numbers. The poster read, "Journeying into hearts worldwide! 211.13 crore worldwide GBOC." It was shared with the caption, "This festive season, your love has given us the best present of the year!"

About Dunki

Apart from Shah Rukh and Taapsee Pannu, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. The film marks Shah Rukh's third and last release of 2023, following back-to-back action blockbusters in Pathaan and Jawan. Billed as a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love, Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. He co-wrote it with Kanika Dhillon and Abhijaat Joshi.

More about Dunki

Dunki, presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, hit the screens on December 21, a day before. It is now facing clash at box office with the Prabhas-starrer. The film is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli who dream of settling down in London for a better life but have to take undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.

Shah Rukh greets fans days after Dunki release

On Sunday, Shah Rukh celebrated the film's success with his fans. He came out of his residence, Mannat to greet fans with folded hands and also blew kisses. He also waved at the sea of fans waiting for him. He wore a blue sweater and denims.

At one of the events in Dubai, the actor described Dunki as his best film. "So when I made Jawan, I thought I made a film for boys and girls but I didn't make anything for myself, then I made Dunki. So this is my film. This film is very close to my heart," he had said as quoted by news agency ANI.

