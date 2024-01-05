Dunki worldwide box office collection day 15: Shah Rukh Khan film stays steady, earns 422 cr

Dunki worldwide box office collection Day 15: Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki has been performing well at the global box office in the week succeeding the New Year's week. On Friday, the makers of the film shared the latest worldwide box office numbers. Dunki is slowly inching towards the ₹450 crore worldwide mark. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles, was released in theatres on December 21. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai with Gauri Khan, Abram after NY vacation; hides his face) Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Dunki.

Dunki worldwide box office latest numbers

The latest numbers of Dunki's worldwide box office reports are here. Along with a poster of the film, the makers, Red Chillies Entertainment, tweeted, “These are fireworks of your love... making noise at the Box Office!” The text on the poster read, “A global celebration of entertainment… ₹422.90 crore worldwide GBOC.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Reacting to the update, a fan commented: “Dunki will be crossing 450 crore this weekend itself!” Another fan said, “This way Dunki will steadily cross 500 crores!”

About Dunki

Dunki revolves around the story of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, who dream of settling down in London for a better life, but have to undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal. Dunki has been presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

Dunki is facing stiff competition from Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. The Prashanth Neel action spectacle entered the ₹600 crore club globally in 10 days, and is now eyeing the ₹700 crore club.

Rajkumar Hirani on Dunki

Recently, Rajkumar Hirani, speaking with news agency PTI, said: "It's an Indian story which in Hindi cinema no one thought about. I’m happy with the response. Sometimes it will be massive, sometimes it will be different. It is a successful film and people are going for it and people are liking it. I don’t think one should ever worry about box office numbers. If the attention is there, then it’s a big trap."

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place