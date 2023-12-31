Dunki worldwide box office day 10: Shah Rukh Khan film stays steady, mints over 360 crore

Dunki worldwide box office collection day 10: The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles, released in theatres on December 21. The film has maintained its momentum at the global box office, and has fared well during the post-Christmas week. It has now grossed ₹361 crore. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is a comedy-drama based on an illegal immigration technique 'donkey flight'. (Also read: Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh doesn’t have intimidating personality; reveals why romancing him in Dunki was 'very hard') Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Dunki.

Dunki latest worldwide box office update

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday, the official handle of Red Chillies Entertainment shared a poster with the new numbers. The caption read, "Celebrating your unmatched love. 361.30 crore worldwide GBOC." It was shared with the caption, "Yeh kahani Hardy ne shuru ki thi... lekin isey dher sara pyaar aapne diya hai (This story was started by Hardy, but it is you who has showered so much love on it). Thank you for being a part of this heartwarming journey!"

About Dunki

Apart from Shah Rukh and Taapsee Pannu, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. It received favourable reviews upon release. The film marks Shah Rukh's third and last release of 2023, following back-to-back action blockbusters in Pathaan and Jawan. Billed as a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love, Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. He co-wrote it with Kanika Dhillon and Abhijaat Joshi.

Clash with Prabhas' Salaar

Dunki faced stiff competition from Prabhas's Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire, which released on December 22. Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar is set in the fictional city of Khansaar. The story revolves around two friends, Deva and Vardha, played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who become arch rivals. The film will soon enter the ₹600 crore club at the global box office.

Ahead of the release, Shah Rukh described Dunki as his best film at an event in Dubai. "So when I made Jawan, I thought I made a film for boys and girls but I didn't make anything for myself, then I made Dunki. So this is my film. This film is very close to my heart," he had said as quoted by news agency ANI.

