News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire worldwide box office collection day 9: Prabhas film continues dream run, mints over 575 crore

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire worldwide box office collection day 9: Prabhas film continues dream run, mints over 575 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 31, 2023 03:24 PM IST

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire worldwide box office collection day 9: Prabhas' Prashanth Neel directorial will soon gross more than ₹600 crore across the world.

Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire worldwide box office collection day 9: Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. On sunday, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan said on X that Salaar has crossed the 575 crore mark globally. Starring Prabhas, the film released in theatres on December 22 in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. (Also Read | Prashanth Neel says Salaar character was inspired by Amitabh Bachchan. Here's how)

Prabhas in a still from Salaar.
Prabhas in a still from Salaar.

Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire India box office collection

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Manobala wrote, "Salaar   WW (worldwide) box office. Prabhas ' Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire is marching towards 600 crore gross mark. Day 1 - 176.52 crore, day 2 - 101.39 crore, day 3 - 95.24 crore, day 4 - 76.91 crore, day 5 - 40.17 crore, day 6 - 31.62 crore, day 7 - 20.78 crore, day 8 - 14.21 crore, day 9 - 21.45 crore. Total - 578.29 crore." He also shared a poster of the film.

About Salaar

Apart from Prabhas, Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand and Jagapathi Babu. Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between Prashanth Neel and Prabhas, who came together for the first time to create the mega-action-packed cinematic spectacle. In the film, Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar. The sequel of the film is titled Salaar: Part 2 - Shauryanga Parvam.

More about Salaar box office collection

The epic action film raised 178.7 crore, registering the record for the best opening day figures for any Indian title in 2023, according to Hombale Films. The opening day figure of the film also surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's two blockbuster movies of 2023 --Pathaan and Jawan, which had earned 106 crore and 129.6 crore in worldwide gross on their opening days. It also crossed Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal which amassed 116 crore on the first day.

