 Ed Sheeran talks about Shah Rukh Khan; Shubman Gill urges him to ask this about KKR. Watch
Ed Sheeran talks about Shah Rukh Khan; Shubman Gill urges him to ask this about KKR. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 05, 2024 08:09 PM IST

Ed Sheeran shared a video on his YouTube channel where he was seen with cricketer Shubman Gill and comedian Tanmay Bhat.

Ed Sheeran shared a video from his India trip on his YouTube channel, where he was seen enjoying his day out in Mumbai. He was accompanied by comedian and YouTuber Tanmay Bhat and cricketer Shubman Gill. During their conversation, when Ed shared that he was excited to meet Shah Rukh Khan the same day, Shubman shared that he used to play in his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. He then urged Ed to ask why he wasn't kept in the team. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan shows Ed Sheeran how to pull off his iconic move; Farah Khan directs. Watch)

Ed Sheeran also tried Indian food with Shubman Gill and Tanmay Bhat.
Ed Sheeran also tried Indian food with Shubman Gill and Tanmay Bhat.

What Ed and Shubman said about Shah Rukh

In the YouTube video, Ed was seen at a restaurant trying out Indian delicacies with Tanmay and Shubman. He said: “I am going to see Shah Rukh Khan tonight for dinner.” At this, Shubman said, “I used to play for his team.” When Ed looks surprised that Shah Rukh has a team, Tanmay explains that he has an IPL team named Kolkata Knight Riders where Shubman used to play.

Shubman then added, “Ask him why did they not retain me.” All three of them break out into laughter at this point. Ed then adds that he has met Shah Rukh once before and he has watched quite a few of his films. “When I am travelling a lot, there's always a Bollywood section on flights. So yeah, I've seen quite a few.”

More details

Ed had earlier posted a video with Shah Rukh on his Instagram. In the video, Ed and Shah Rukh can be seen recreating the latter’s signature pose. “This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together….” he captioned the post.

Ed was in India to perform the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai on March 16. At his concert, he was joined by singer Diljit Dosanjh. They performed his hit song Lover together.

Ed Sheeran talks about Shah Rukh Khan; Shubman Gill urges him to ask this about KKR. Watch
