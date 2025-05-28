‘Effortless grace’: Internet cannot get enough of Preity Zinta's beauty as she celebrates Punjab Kings' victory

Preity Zinta, co-owner of Punjab Kings, was on cloud nine after captain Shreyas Iyer hit the winning six, sealing a seven-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in their last match. The Veer Zaara star looked stunning in red and white salwar kameez along with her infectious smile, which, won many hearts both on and off the stadium. Preity Zinta flashes her iconic smile as Shreyas Iyer hits the winning six in PBKS Vs MI match.

Preity looks stunning in new pic from PBKS vs MI match

Preity has become social media's favourite during this IPL season. The actor's constant support for PBKS from the stands, has been warming her fans' hearts. In a recent picture which surfaced online, Preity can be see radiating her natural beauty and happiness as Punjab Kings sealed their place in IPL's first qualifier. Preity looked stunning in white kurta and dupatta coupled with red salwar, as she walked towards Shreyas after the match ended.

Internet reacts

Fans of the 50-year-old actor were elated to see their favourite star looking ravishing as ever. One fan commented, "90s women on another level. Unmatched in natural charm. Last gen to have it". Another fan wrote, "She’s always had that effortless grace—no filters needed." A fan cutely confessed, "My first ever crush". Another one couldn't stop gushing as he wrote, "She is so priety!".

Preity shares selfie with the man of the match

The Kal Ho Na Ho actor took to Instagram and posted a selfie with the man of the match, Josh Inglis. She captioned the picture as, "All smiles with the man of the match Josh Inglis after his match winning knock for our last league game in Jaipur."

Fans reacted to the picture and hoped for Punjab Kings to pick up the IPL trophy this year. One fan wrote, “We want Zaara to win this year's IPL”. Another fan wrote, “two good souls imprisoned in one frame”. A third fan wrote, “Good that Preity ma'am is smiling".

Priety was recently in news for donating ₹1 crore to the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) under the Indian Army's South Western Command. Her contribution comes days after the launch of India's Operation Sindoor, which was initiated in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 tourists were brutally killed by Pak-sponsored terrorists.