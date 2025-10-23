Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection day 2: Harshvardhan Rane film lives to defy Thamma, collects 16.50 crore

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection day 2: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s romantic drama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, continues to spring a surprise at the box office. The Diwali release saw a good start, earning over ₹9 crore net on its first day of release. But even after the festival passed, on a working day, the Milap Zaveri film managed to hold its own and braved the Thamma juggernaut, registering a minuscule drop of 16%. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office collection day 2: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa star in the romantic drama.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat box office update

The Milap Zaveri directorial opened at ₹9 crore net in India on Tuesday, the day of its release. The makers later claimed that the film had earned over ₹10 crore. Either way, it was a solid start for a film that boasts no big names and was up against Thamma, a Maddock Films horror comedy that carried the franchise’s goodwill behind it. But Diwali was kind to both films in the end. The true test of the film’s longevity came on Wednesday, as it continued to run in theatres after the festival off ended.

But Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat defied expectations to collect ₹7.50 crore net on Wednesday as per Sacnilk. This is a drop of just 16.6% after Diwali, even less than the 25% dip Thamma registered in the same time period. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has now earned ₹16.50 crore net in two days, and looks good to cross ₹50 crore in India by the end of its extended six-day opening weekend. This is a promising sign for the low-budget film.

All about Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Directed by Milap Zaveri, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles, along with Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, and Ananth Narayan Mahadevan. The film's promotions saw a unique campaign with the lead actor Harshvardhan Rane selling tickets at the box office himself, pasting stickers and bills across Mumbai, asking the audience to watch the film in theatres.