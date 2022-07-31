Ek Villain Returns box office day 2 collection: John Abraham film shows negligible growth, earns 14 crore in two days

Ek Villain Returns released on Friday and did a business of around ₹7 crore on its opening day. On Saturday, the action-thriller, which stars Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani, showed a marginal increase in its box office collections, and earned about ₹7.5 crore. So far, Ek Villain Returns has done a business of ₹14.5 crore at the domestic box office. In contrast, its prequel, the 2014 film Ek Villain, had a huge opening of ₹16.5 crore, when it released. Read more: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham film opens at ₹7 crore

Directed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns is a sequel to Ek Villain, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh, and was also directed by Mohit. After this almost-negligible increase on Saturday, the film's box office future largely depends on the film's performance of its third day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the day 2 box office collection figures of Ek Villain Returns on Sunday and wrote, ‘‘Ek Villain Returns collects in similar range on Day 2... Marginal increase at national chains, but down in mass pockets... All eyes on Day 3... Friday ₹7.05 crore, Saturday ₹7.47 crore. Total: ₹ 14.52 crore. India biz (domestic box office).”

Unlike Ek Villain, the reviews of Ek Villain Returns have been less than favorable with many film critics noting that the performances as well as the writing of the film were disappointing. The Hindustan Times review of Ek Villain Returns termed it a 'confusing, painful action film'.

Mohit Suri's romantic-thriller Ek Villain was one of the highest opening films of 2014. It raked in ₹16.5 crore on its first day. The film had opened in 2539 screens. As per a Box Office India report, Ek Villain had the seventh biggest first day collection of 2014. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Happy New Year saw the biggest opening of the year with ₹36.3 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON