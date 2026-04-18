Elli AvrRam says South film sets are more peaceful: ‘In Bollywood they don’t care if you faint'

Actor Elli AvrRam, who has worked across Tamil, Kannada and Hindi cinema, has opened up about the stark contrasts between working in Bollywood and the South. Reflecting on her journey, Elli revealed that while both industries have given her valuable experiences, she found the working environment on South film sets to be far calmer, more organised and respectful. Elli AvrRam talked about the difference in experience in working in Bollywood and South films. (Instagram/@elliavrram)

Elly AvrRam talks about South film sets being more peaceful than Bollywood In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Elli clarified that she has had positive experiences in both industries, but noted a clear difference in their working styles. She said, “I have had good experiences in both the South and Bollywood. But I have found it more peaceful on set in the South. In Bollywood, it’s more hurried. In the South, they prefer to use walkie-talkies instead of shouting and screaming. My experience in Bollywood has been that even if you are eating, you are told your shot is ready. It’s like, we don’t care if you’ve eaten or if you faint, the shot is ready.”

However, the actor was quick to point out that such experiences can vary depending on the team one is working with. She shared that she recently worked on a Netflix project where the crew ensured that all actors were well-fed, comfortable and properly looked after, describing it as a “beautiful experience”.

Elli also highlighted differences in storytelling, particularly when it comes to opportunities for female actors. She said, “I definitely feel the South has more opportunities for content-driven films for female actors than Bollywood. In Bollywood, it’s still more about being typecast. That’s why I am grateful I was cast in Malang, because that was the first time I was portrayed in a different way. A lot of filmmakers were surprised to know that Elli is a serious actor and enjoys roles like these.”

About Elli AvrRam Elli made her Bollywood debut opposite Maniesh Paul in the 2013 film Mickey Virus. The same year, she participated in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 7, where her charming personality and interactions with the host grabbed attention. She later gained wider recognition for her role in Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015), a box-office success.

Over the years, she has appeared in films such as Malang, Naane Varuvean alongside Dhanush, Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan, Ganapath and Conjuring Kannappan. She was last seen in a special appearance in Be Happy, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Nora Fatehi.