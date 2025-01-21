Emergency box office collection day 5: Kangana Ranaut film struggles in first week, yet to cross 15 crore

Actor Kangana Ranaut's Emergency finally released in theatres last week after facing several delays. The film is a biographical drama that stars Kangana Ranaut as former PM Indira Gandhi. She also directed and co-produced the film. As per the latest box office update on Sacnilk.com, Emergency has been struggling to show growth in the weekdays. It has so far managed to collect ₹ 12 crore. (Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Ekta Kapoor remember him on his 39th birth anniversary: 'You aren't just a memory') Kangana Ranaut in a still from Emergency.(Twitter)

Emergency box office update

The report states that Emergency has collected ₹ 1.00 crore on its fifth day of release, which is its first Tuesday. It is the film's lowest single day collection so far. The overall collections of the film stand at ₹ 12.40 crore.

Emergency had a decent opening day collection at ₹ 2.5 crore. It collected ₹ 3.6 crore on its second day and ₹ 4.25 crore on its third day at the box office. Day 4 saw a sharp drop, with ₹ 1.05 crore.

More details

Kangana recently took to her social media to thank audiences for their response to the film. The actor expressed her thoughts on the film not releasing in Punjab following state-wide protests by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and Sikh organisations against the movie with many politicians calling for a ban.

“Lekin mere dil mein abhi bhi kuch dard hai. Punjab. Industry mein aesa kaha jata tha ki Punjab mein meri filmein sabse acha perform karti hai. Aur aaj ek din hai jab Punjab mein meri film ko release tak nahi hone diya jaraha hai (I still have pain in my heart. Punjab. It was said in the industry that my films perform the best in Punjab. And today, my film isn't even being allowed to release there),” she said.

The film explores the political turmoil and societal impacts of the emergency, with Kangana playing the role of Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and the late Satish Kaushik.