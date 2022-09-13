Emergency: Kangana Ranaut introduces 'powerhouse of talent' Vishak Nair as Sanjay Gandhi, reveals his first look

Actor Vishak Nair is the latest addition to the cast of actor Kangana Ranaut-fronted film Emergency. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Kangana introduced Vishak and revealed that he will essay the role of Sanjay Gandhi, politician and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's son. She also gave a glimpse of his first look in the film. (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut presents 'dynamic' Milind Soman as Sam Manekshaw in Emergency)

Kangana shared a poster of Vishak sporting Sanjay's famous broad-rimmed glasses and white outfit. She captioned the post, "Presenting the powerhouse of talent @nair.vishak as #SanjayGandhi; Sanjay was the soul of Indira … the man she loved and lost …#Emergency." Reacting to the post, several fans called it "astounding". A person wrote, "This is awesome."

Sharing the poster on his Instagram, Vishak wrote, "Truly honoured to essay the role of #SanjayGandhi - an enigma whose ambition eclipsed all. I'm humbled to be a part of such a great team in @kanganaranaut 's directorial #Emergency." Reacting to the post, Roshan Mathew commented, "Congratulaaationsss." Vishak replied, "Thanks, macha."

Speaking about Vishak and Sanjay's character, Kangana said, “Sanjay is one of the most crucial people in Mrs Gandhi's life. For this, I needed someone who played a man with his innocence intact but who is also shrewd at the same time. He is equally competent and equally passionate. The man needed many shades and can play a whole spectrum of emotions."

She also said, “Sanjay is an extension of his mother. I looked for a face for more than six months and I decided to launch him as the face. I am glad that after Avneet I am launching a new face in a very big scale film. Vishak is a tremendous actor and has done a slew of Malayalam movies. This is his first Hindi film and I am certain he will do great justice to Sanjay's character."

Vishak added, “It has been an incredible experience working on the film. Especially with Kangana Ma’am. It’s been unlike I have ever been a part of in my career. I play a historically significant and enigmatic individual and I am truly grateful for the opportunity to be part of such an incredible film. Working with Kangana Ma’am has been an absolute joy and a fantastic learning experience as well. It’s been quite something to work with such accomplished artists. I can flex my acting muscles and I have not had the opportunity as an actor to push myself in such a role.”

In the film, Kangana will essay the role of Indira Gandhi, Anupam Kher will be seen as J P Narayan, Mahima Chaudhry will play Pupul Jayakar, Shreyas Talpade as Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Milind Soman will play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Emergency has been written and directed by Kangana. The film is produced by Renu Pitti and Kangana. The screenplay and dialogues are by Ritesh Shah.

