Emotional Anil Kapoor breaks into tears, makes Anupam Kher cry at Satish Kaushik's memorial

Anupam Kher hosted a musical night recently to remember his late friend Satish Kaushik on his birthday anniversary on Thursday. The actor was joined by several stars and celebrities from the industry, including third member of their trio, Anil Kapoor. Anil Kapoor broke into tears remembering his friend.

A video from the event, shared by Anupam Kher on social media, shows Anupam telling his friends about his final conversation with Satish. He even called Anil on stage but as the actor walked down the steps, he was overcome with emotions and broke into tears. He refused to join Anupam on stage and told him to go on without him. Seeing him, Anupam also got emotional.

“Come, Anil. Heroes always cry and friends cry. Come,” Anupam told him, asking him to come on stage. As he watched Anil cry and turn away, he said, “Anil tu paagal hai. Main theek thaak jaara tha (Anil you are mad. I was doing so well).”

The memorial included a musical night with stories to celebrate the wonderful life lived by Satish Kaushik. Anupam Kher at the event mentioned about his first impression of fellow friend and later meeting him in Mumbai. He also explained the type of bond he had with the actor and how well they both spent 48 years together.

Talking to ANI, Anupam Kher said, “Rather than mourning about someone's death, we should celebrate their life. About 11 years ago, my father passed away and my parents were married for 59 years, then I planned to celebrate my father' life, so that my mother can spend rest of her life happily. That way this ritual started. Satish and I have been friends for almost 48 years and will continue to be.”

Satish Kaushik died on March 8 following a sudden cardiac arrest in New Delhi.

Anupam Kher first broke the news of his demise on social media.Sharing the news, Anupam tweeted in hindi, "Death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!"

