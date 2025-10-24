Emotional Ayushmann Khurrana calls Thamma’s success blessing from late father: ‘This family has seen a lot’

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently riding high on the success of his recent release, Thamma. As the film crossed ₹50 crore in just three days, the actor shared an emotional note revealing how the film came as a “beautiful divine light” for him and his family. Ayushmann Khurrrana reacts to Thamma's success.

Ayushmann Khurrana on Thamma's success

On Friday, Ayushmann took to Instagram and shared a compilation that included a video from his Diwali celebration with family, a picture with his late father, one with his on-screen father Paresh Rawal, and a clip of fans mobbing him as he visited a theatre screening of Thamma to see the audience’s reaction. Alongside the pictures and videos, he penned a heartfelt note expressing how Thamma’s success came as a huge relief.

He wrote, “This family has seen a lot in the last few years. The success of Thamma is like a beautiful divine light. It is a result of the collective prayers of the young and the old present here. आयुष्मान भव:… that’s what my father used to say whenever I touched his feet. When Paresh ji said आयुष्मान भव: in the film, it felt like my father, my guardian angel, had blessed me.”

Ayushmann expressed his gratitude for the film’s success and added, “My family, my late father and the audience have blessed Thamma with love. Don’t be surprised if you come across an overwhelmed me in one of the theatres in the suburbs —I may drop in to say hi and thank you!”

His industry friends also showered love and congratulated him on the film’s success. Rajkummar Rao commented, “Congratulations, brother. Very well deserved.” Vijay Varma wrote, “Lots of love to you and fam, brother.” Rakul Preet Singh added, “May this be just the beginning of so much more… love to all of you.”

Fans also joined in to celebrate the moment. One of them wrote, “Like they say, some successes feel personal to us. This one feels exactly like that. Your wins = our wins. So, so happy and proud of you, AK! You deserve every bit of this and even more. Ayushmann Bhava!” Another commented, “You deserve every bit of it.”

Ayushmann lost his father, astrologer P. Khurana, in May 2023 after a prolonged illness. Earlier this year, in April, his wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap revealed that her breast cancer had relapsed after seven years. She underwent treatment and is currently focusing on regaining her health.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s recent and upcoming work

Before Thamma, Ayushmann was last seen in Dream Girl 2 (2023) alongside Ananya Panday. The film was a commercial success, earning ₹142.2 crore worldwide at the box office. In Thamma, produced by Maddock Films, Ayushmann plays the role of a vampire. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal and Faisal Malik in key roles. It has received mostly positive reviews and continues to enjoy a dream run at the box office.

Ayushmann will next be seen in Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which also stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. The film is scheduled for release in March 2026.