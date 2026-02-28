Emotional Rajpal Yadav says even kids supported him after cheque bounce case: ‘Yeh karza jeevan bhar nahi utaar paunga’

Actor Rajpal Yadav made headlines after he was sent to Tihar Jail in a ₹9 crore debt and cheque bounce case. The actor was granted interim bail and was released from jail on February 16. On Saturday, the actor held a press conference in the presence of his lawyer, where he talked about the case and went ahead to thank everyone who showed him love and support in the last few weeks. (Also read: Rajpal Yadav launches new YouTube channel days after release from Tihar Jail: ‘Bahut dino se taiyari kar raha tha’) Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav had previously surrendered to the Tihar Jail authorities in Delhi. (Instagram/@rajpalofficial)

What Rajpal Yadav said Speaking to reporters, Rajpal said, “Aap apne account ke details zaroor bhejiyega. Aapse sirf samay chahiye. Love toh aapka hain. Jo aapka, jis tareeke se, paisa aaya hain, ussi samman aur aabhar ke saath unka paisa unke account mein waapas jaayega (Please send me your account details. I only need time, I have so much of your love already. So that I can return the money in the same way I received it, in their accounts).”

He added, “Dhanyavad bhi bolunga ki desh ke itne log mere saath, itne bachche khade ho gaye… ye karza shayad mein jeevan bhar nahi utaar paunga (I want to thank the people, so many came forward to help. So many kids also came forward in support. I don't think I can ever return that favour in this lifetime).”

The Delhi High Court granted interim bail to the actor till March 18. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma granted Rajpal interim bail, subject to his depositing ₹1 lakh as bail bond and furnishing one surety. Earlier in the hearing, the court had ordered Rajpal to deposit ₹1.5 crore by 3 PM for interim bail. After the lawyer of the complainant, M/S Murli Project, confirmed that the actor had deposited the amount in the company’s bank accounts against the bounced cheque amount, the bail was granted.

About the case The trouble began in 2010 when Rajpal took a loan of ₹5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata (2012). The film’s failure at the box office sparked a repayment crisis, leading to a legal battle that saw a Magisterial Court convict him and his wife, Radha, in April 2018 under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. After seven cheques issued to the complainant bounced, the actor was sentenced to six months of simple imprisonment, a conviction that was later upheld by a Sessions Court in early 2019. By October 2025, although Yadav deposited ₹75 lakh through two demand drafts, the court noted that the bulk of the liability remained unpaid.

This month, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma ordered the actor to surrender, noting that leniency cannot be extended endlessly for anyone, regardless of their celebrity status. On February 4, 2026, the court rejected a last-minute “mercy plea” for a one-week extension to arrange funds, with the judge observing that Rajpal had failed to honour nearly 20 different undertakings in the past.

After he surrendered to Tihar Jail authorities, actors Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Choudhary, along with music composer Rao Inderjit Yadav, offered financial assistance to his family and appealed to others to extend support.