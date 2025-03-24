Emraan Hashmi calls Pak actor Javed Sheikh’s claim that he was rude to him bizarre: ‘We were never friends’

Earlier, Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh recalled working with Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi in Jannat and revealed that Emraan was quite rude to him on set. Now, in an interview with Indian Express, Emraan has reacted to Javed's claim, calling it bizarre. Emraan Hashmi reacts to claims of being rude to Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh.

Emraan Hashmi on being rude to Javed Sheikh

Emraan, who is celebrating his 46th birthday today, revealed that while he doesn’t recall their first meeting because it happened so long ago, he does remember that he and Javed were always on cordial terms. “It’s bizarre! I was in my 20s then, and he is not my age, so we were never friends. I didn’t hang out with him, but I don’t remember anything like what he is saying happening," he said.

He further added, “I don’t know what Javed sahab took back with him, but it is definitely something he has held on to for 16-17 years. As far as I’m concerned, it’s a giant comedy of errors that has snowballed into something I know nothing about."

What Javed Sheikh said

Javed appeared in a Ramadan Transmission with Omer Shahzad and Arsala on Aaj Entertainment's YouTube channel, where he spoke about Emraan's rude behaviour towards him. He recalled, "Mahesh Bhatt was the producer and got a new director on board, Kunal, to direct the project. He explained the entire plot and everything to me when I signed the project, but I had not had an opportunity to meet Emraan Hashmi until then.”

The two finally met in South Africa at Newlands Cricket Stadium, where Javed recalled being taken aback by Emraan's cold behaviour. “I tried to shake hands with him but noticed a very cold response from his side. He shook hands dismissively and even turned his face away, which really irked me. I thought, ‘Big stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Salman Khan respect me so much, call me Javed Ji, and this young guy has this attitude. What does he think of himself?’ When he (Emraan) arrived, I did the rehearsal but didn’t bother to even look at him. In the days that followed, as we completed filming, I did not talk to him at all," he added.

Emraan Hashmi's upcoming movie

Emraan will next be seen in Excel Entertainment's Ground Zero. Helmed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, the film— inspired by a real-life BSF operation— also stars Sai Tamhankar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Zoya Hussain in key roles. It is set to release in theatres on April 25.