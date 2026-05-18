Emraan Hashmi reveals he had to hide in a bathroom during a ‘near stampede’ situation after Jannat's success

Jannat, directed by Kunal Deshmukh, completed 18 years on May 16, marking nearly two decades since the beloved box office hit first captivated audiences. Starring Emraan Hashmi and Sonal Chauhan in lead roles, the Bollywood crime drama redefined romance with its intense blend of love, ambition, and heartbreak. Written by Vishesh Bhatt and Deshmukh, the film went on to earn a cult following for its gripping and emotionally charged storyline, cementing its place as one of the most loved romantic dramas of its era.

Jannat cemented Emraan Hashmi's popularity in Bollywood.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Aamir Khan clears ghost-directing rumours, credits hard work of every crew member in a project: ‘I have learnt so much’

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama marking the 18th anniversary of Jannat, Emraan Hashmi reflected on the overwhelming fan following he gained after the film’s release, describing it as a major turning point in his career. The actor recalled a particularly intense incident during a meet-and-greet event in Kolkata, where an enormous crowd of fans had gathered to see him. What began as an enthusiastic interaction, however, quickly spiralled into a dangerous situation that eventually required police intervention to bring the crowd under control.

Emraan Hashmi recalls “near stampede” situation

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In the interview, Emraan Hashmi recalled being in Kolkata during the inaugural season of IPL to attend a meet-and-greet event at a mall. What began as a routine interaction with fans quickly escalated into what the actor described as a “near stampede” situation. The chaos reportedly became so intense that he had to be hidden inside a bathroom stall within the mall to ensure his safety. Emraan shared that the mall owner eventually stepped in and called the police to bring the crowd under control. Reflecting on the overwhelming experience, the 47-year-old actor admitted that he was stunned by the extent of his popularity at the time, adding that the moment truly marked a major “turning point” in his career. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the interview, Emraan Hashmi recalled being in Kolkata during the inaugural season of IPL to attend a meet-and-greet event at a mall. What began as a routine interaction with fans quickly escalated into what the actor described as a “near stampede” situation. The chaos reportedly became so intense that he had to be hidden inside a bathroom stall within the mall to ensure his safety. Emraan shared that the mall owner eventually stepped in and called the police to bring the crowd under control. Reflecting on the overwhelming experience, the 47-year-old actor admitted that he was stunned by the extent of his popularity at the time, adding that the moment truly marked a major “turning point” in his career. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The actor recounted, “I remember it was 16th May 2008, during the inaugural IPL season. We had gone to a mall in Kolkata for a meet-and-greet. What started as a simple interaction quickly turned into a near stampede. The situation got so intense that the mall owner had to step in and I was even moved into a bathroom to manage the crowd, with police called in to ensure everyone’s safety. I couldn’t believe people were just shouting my name, wanting to catch a glimpse. Jannat definitely became a huge turning point in my career.”

About Jannat

Jannat follows the story of Arjun, played by Emraan Hashmi, a street-smart gambler who rises through the dangerous world of illegal cricket betting and match-fixing in an attempt to win over Zoya, portrayed by Sonal Chauhan. However, his growing greed and deepening ties with the underworld soon spiral out of control, putting both his life and relationship at risk. Directed by Kunal Deshmukh and written by Vishesh Bhatt alongside Deshmukh, the 2008 crime drama went on to develop a cult following for a generation of audiences.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The film’s soundtrack, composed by Pritam, also emerged as one of the year’s most celebrated albums, with songs such as Zara Sa, Judaai, Haan Tu Hain, and Jannat Jahan becoming instant chartbusters that continue to remain fan favourites. Now, with Awarapan 2 shaping up to be one of 2026’s most awaited releases, Vishesh Bhatt and Emraan Hashmi are preparing to revisit emotionally driven storytelling and deeply passionate themes on the big screen once again.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON