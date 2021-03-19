IND USA
Tiger Shroff is one of the best dancers in Bollywood.
Even Tiger Shroff feels like not attending dance class sometimes, Hrithik Roshan reacts. Watch video

  • Tiger Shroff is one of the best dancers in Bollywood. But that is possible only because he works very hard on it. But there are days when he, too, does not feel like attending 'class'. Watch.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:49 PM IST

Actor Tiger Shroff is just as well-known for his action as he is for his dancing skills. Both need lots of practice but what happens on days when he is in the mood to relax? Tiger shared a funny video about days like those, and his War co-star Hrithik Roshan was among those who reacted to it.

Sharing it, Tiger wrote: "When you dont feel like doing class...biz @paresshss." The video shows both Tiger and his trainer Paressh Prabhakar Shirodkar, matching steps. Their funny moves saw a number of fans and friends react to it.


Hrithik was rather entertained and wrote "ha ha ha" in the comments box. His sister Krishna Shroff dropped a bunch of appreciative emojis. His fans were over the moon.

In February, Tiger had shared a video with Paressh and him practicing. A bunch of Tiger's Instagram posts are about his demanding fitness routine and his dance practices. However, during the coronavirus lockdown, his fans witnessed another aspect of his personality, when he released not one but two music videos. He made his singing debut with Unbelievable and later followed it up with Casanova.

Tiger has three films in the pipeline - there's Baaghi 4 in which he may be reunited with Disha Patani, Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria, and Ganapath with Kriti Sanon.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra mirrors Saina Nehwal in new pics, Twitter can't get over how distractingly big her fake mole is

He was seen last in Baaghi 3, which was mostly panned by critics. The film's fortunes suffered as it released in March last year, around the time the first nationwide Covid 19 lockdown was announced.

Earlier this month, the actor celebrated his birthday, which was largely a qui affair involving his rumoured girlfriend Disha, sister Krishna and mother Ayesha Shroff.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have for long been rumoured to being in a relationship.
Krishna Shroff said that Tiger Shroff is the only one she trusts completely.
Priyanka Chopra unveiled Sona earlier this month.
Sara Ali Khan in Manish Malhotra.
Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor in Ishaqzaade.
The actor has acted in more than 40 feature films in 10 different languages and won accolades for several performances.
Tiger Shroff is one of the best dancers in Bollywood.
Malaika Arora can be seen twerking in new video.
Varun Dhawan is shooting for his film Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh.
Parineeti Chopra in Saina and Priyanka Chopra in Mary Kom.
Hrithik Roshan has shared a new closeup picture of himself on Instagram.
A lot of Bollywood actors of late have been diagnosed Covid positive.
Riteish Deshmukh showered Preity Zinta with love as Genelia looked on at an event.
Mrunal Thakur has Toofan with Farhan Akhtar, Jersey with Shahid Kapoor, Aankh Micholi releasing this year. (Rahul Jhangiani)
While Pratik Gandhi played Harshad Mehta on Scam 1992. Abhishek Bachchan plays a character inspired by the stock trader in The Big Bull.
Sai Paranjpye turns 83 on Friday.
Actor Ananya Panday poses with sister Rysa.
