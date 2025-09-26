Search
Exclusive | Fatima Sana Shaikh walks out of a leading studio-led film, project shelved

ByRohit Bhatnagar
Published on: Sept 26, 2025 03:46 pm IST

The reason of Fatima's exit from the project is still unclear.

On September 22, 2025, HT exclusively reported that Fatima Sana Shaikh was never a part of Madhur Bhandarkar's upcoming directorial The Wives. In April this year, it was reported that actress Fatima Sana Shaikh was supposed to star in the film but it came as a shock to the Bollywood fans when Madhur announced the project with three other actresses — Regina Cassandra, Sonali Kulkarni and Mouni Roy. However, there was no further development around Fatima's casting in the film.

Fatima Sana Shaikh was recently seen in Aap Jaisa Koi.

When HT contacted Madhur, he said “The shoot of the film has been wrapped up and I can't wait to see the audience reaction. The film has come out well and will start the post production soon.”When further probed him on Fatima's casting, he revealed, “The reports around her casting were all untrue. She never signed the film or never roped in to play one of the wives in the film.”

And now, HT has further learned that Fatima has recently walked out from a big studio-led film. This film too is helmed by Madhur and backed by Zee Studios. However, the reason of Fatima's exit from the project is still unclear.

A source close to the untitled project told, "Fatima Sana Shaikh has walked out of the film that was set to direct by Madhur Bhandarkar. In fact, the two also made an appearance together at an award show early this year, where the two planned to announce their association but it didn't happen as decided. The film is now shelved." When contacted the studio, they refused to comment on the same.

