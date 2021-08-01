EXCLUSIVE | Friendship Day special | Meet ‘Badarva’ Varun Dhawan’s bestie Kavish Majumdar: I make friends for life, not need

He calls Varun ‘badarva’, and not many people know about the bond they share. Kavish Majumdar and Varun Dhawan have been friends for over two decades now. Dhawan heaps praises on Majumdar, calling him the “funniest person in the room”, so much so that he wants to make a show on him. But the latter gets shy and says it is VD’s “greatness” that he says all this.

On the occasion of Friendship Day today, we get talking to both in an exclusive conversation:

When did the two of you meet for the first time? What’s the first memory you have of each other?

Varun: Meeting Kavish is a story in itself. He had done a play called Little Boy Blue that was being showcased at Prithvi theatre in Mumbai. I had gone to see it along with a friend. We both were 12 at that time, and I loved the play, and thought, ‘This guy is damn good’. We never met or spoke at that time, but we ended up meeting in HR college in 2003. Since then, we’ve been friends.

Kavish: I met him in the corridors of the college, Varun was standing alone, going through his phone. I went up to him and said, ‘Hi Varun, we had met at that time’. Then there was a Goa trip we went on with common friends by train for a good 10 days, and became very good friends over there. We came back and stayed in touch, started meeting more often.

Not many people know about the bond you share, we don’t see any pics on social media, too. Have you consciously kept it low key?

Varun: That’s because Kavish isn’t very fond of social media. He hates it when I put any of his stuff online, so I respect that. Otherwise, we pretty much speak every day, discuss everything under the sun. He’s one of my closest friends, plus he loves cinema being an actor himself. We watch films together.

Varun and Kavish talk on a daily basis, and discuss everything under the sun

Which of Varun’s films is your favourite Kavish?

Kavish: Student Of The Year (2012), he killed it in his first film. After that, Main Tera Hero (2014), Judwaa 2 (2017). I loved him in Coolie No 1 (2020), he’s the best at those films.

Varun: He’s saying this right now, but he’s the one who pushes me to do October (2018), Badlapur(2015).

What’s that one thing about each other that no one knows apart from you?

Varun: We can’t say it (laughs). We don’t have any secrets with each other though. I remember one incident... Kavish was doing a play many years back in Dubai Bollywood Park. I got to watch his play live, it was a very proud moment for me, with the crowd cheering him. The thing about him is that once he’s with friends, he has a good time. His favourite actor is baba (Sanjay Dutt), so we make him enact the role of Raghu from Vaastav, the 50 tola dialogue.

Kavish: In a party, we don’t talk as much, we start acting and dancing.

Party reminds us, Varun got married this year in January. What was his bachelor’s party like?

Kavish: Nothing of that sort happened. He was working right until before the marriage, and then there was the pandemic. We couldn’t plan anything. I was just told to be free on those dates. About his wedding, I’d say that they made me feel as if I was a part of the family. Everyone was made to feel important. Varun and Natasha (Dhawan’s wife) gave personal attention to everyone.

Who between Natasha and Kavish would you call your best friend Varun?

Varun: (laughs) You can’t choose like that! Kavish is a person who Natasha has accepted in my life, she knows he is going to be a part of it no matter what.

Are you able to make time for your friends as much post marriage Varun?

Kavish: Nothing has changed after VD’s marriage. In fact, we started meeting more often. Natasha makes such great plans and we love it.

Varun: Definitely, I make time. Post pandemic, people are vaccinated so we can meet now. We do follow rules as and when possible. Obviously, when I am shooting, I don’t want to meet too many people as I have been exposed to so many. I do my tests and then meet my friends. I still call Kavish at 2 in the night! Kavish prefers it when Natasha is making the plans, food is always there. When I make plans, food is missing!

Kavish: Apart from the pandemic too, whenever we need to speak, our friendship has been a respectful one, we picked up the phone and spoke. We never had a social media thing happening. We made that attempt to be there for each other and talk, any time of the day or night.

Varun: We aren’t social media friends. In fact, Kavish took one year to follow me!

Kavish: I got a smartphone only after Main Tera Hero, in 2014. I kept a low profile till then.

Varun: The person closest to you doesn’t need to wish you a ‘happy birthday’ on social media. Woh udhar kyun bolega?

Kavish: I message Varun only when I can’t get through to him, he calls back.

How is Varun as a friend, Kavish?

Kavish: He has always been there. Sometimes, when I’m not able to call, he’s the first one to call and ask, ‘Where have you been, you haven’t called for two-three days’. He definitely has that trait in him, he looks after his friends. He’s the one who makes plans. In the pandemic, too, he looked out for me.

