Richa Chadha remembers late Fukrey co-star, Shahid's Jersey gets a release date

From Richa Chadha sharing fond memories of working with late Fukrey co-star Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas to Shahid Kapoor sharing the release date of his film Jersey, here are top entertainment news stories.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:24 PM IST
Here are top entertainment news stories:

Javed Akhtar birthday special: His poems can inspire life's philosophy

Javed Akhtar, who turns 76, also has a rich bank of non-film poetry, which is equally amazing. We take a look at some of his lines that can inspire people in today’s world.

Richa Chadha shares late Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas' fun videos from Fukrey shoot: 'This is how I will remember you'

After Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha has mourned the loss of her Fukrey co-star Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas. She shared a few behind-the-scene videos of Lucas from the film's shoot.

Kareena Kapoor gives a peek inside her beautiful new home, fans are in awe

Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared a glimpse of her stunning new home. The house is right next door to her old home but much larger in size. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture of her room which she clicked from her bed.

Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra hail largest vaccine drive, Kangana Ranaut says 'can't wait'

Bollywood celebrities have congratulated fellow countrymen as the government of India launched the largest vaccine drive against the Covid-19 virus across the nation on Saturday.

Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey to light up theatres this Diwali, see new still

Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film Jersey has finally got a release date. The film would be the big Diwali release this year as it is set to hit theatres on November 5.

