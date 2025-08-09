Faissal Khan sought Shah Rukh Khan's help to mend relationship with brother Aamir: ‘Mannat ke bahar gaya tha’

Actors and brothers Faissal Khan and Aamir Khan had a strained relationship for several years, with matters even reaching court. Now speaking with Pinkvilla, Faissal spoke about a time when he wanted to mend matters with Aamir but couldn't reach out to him. At that time, he claimed to have approached actor Shah Rukh Khan and producer Aditya Chopra but didn't get any response. Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan shared what hapened when he tied to talk with Shah Rukh Khan.

Faissal says Shah Rukh didn't help him during fight with Aamir

As per Faissal, his and Aamir's family members were "poisoning" their relationship. “I tried to contact a few film people. Big names, small names, who I met. Also, maine ye socha jo Aamir ke aas-pass hai wo toh usko chadha rahe hain. Maine kuch aise log jinke saath Aamir kaam kar chuka hai, unko contact karne ki koshish ki (I thought, those around Aamir are hyping him up. I'll try to contact those with whom Aamir has worked before),” he said.

Faissal talked about how he approached Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh. “I tried to contact Aditya Chopra also. I went outside Yash Raj (Yash Raj Films), but they didn't give me an appointment. I left a note for him also. I tried to call Shah Rukh Khan also. He didn't entertain me. Mannat ke bahar gaya tha main (I went outside Mannat),” he added.

Faissal calls Aamir ‘too powerful’

Calling Aamir "too powerful", he added that the celebrities “soch rahe ki yeh to paagal hi hoga, Aamir bol raha. Aamir Khan perfectionist bol raha hai (they are thinking that this guy must be mad, Aamir had said. Aamir Khan, the perfectionist, has said)”. He said that they believed in Aamir.

What Faisal said about Aamir earlier

Earlier, Faisal had levelled allegations against Aamir and even fought a legal battle with his family in 2007-08. Speaking with Hindustan Times in 2008, after the court’s verdict, Faisal had said, “Frankly, I was never ill.. what has been said so far was speculative and spread by my elder brother Aamir Khan and other family members. In fact, I was kidnapped.. I was under house arrest, unwanted drugs were given to me. On the judgment day, judge saab announced that I’m not suffering from any illness.. and that I’m normal and capable of handling life on my own. I should be treated as a normal person.”

About Faissal's career

Aamir and Faissal starred together in Dharmesh Darshan's Mela. The 2000 film also featured Twinkle Khanna.

Faissal made his film debut in 1988, playing a villain in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He has starred in films such as Madhosh (1994) and Chinar Daastaan-E-Ishq (2015).

In 2021, he made his directorial debut and starred in Faactory. In 2022, he made his debut in Kannada films with Oppanda. He is yet to announce his next project.