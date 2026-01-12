Fans are in love with Priyanka Chopra's ‘humari daadiyon ne accha sikhaya hai’ comment before going to Golden Globes

After interacting with her team, she called it a day. As she got ready the next day for the event, she looked at her phone and said, "Making a sports joke on the stage today. I really have to make my peace with that." While getting her hair done, she laughed and said, "From Christmas till yesterday, I met no one and then screech… the Globes."

In the clip, Priyanka was seen travelling with Nick to the venue where they stayed and got ready the next day. As she and Nick sat in their vehicle, the duo played with the light switches inside. She then spoke to the camera, "I love doing these kinds of events with Nick. Together, we just have so much fun. So I'm really looking forward to date night with my husband."

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband-singer Nick Jonas, together attended the Golden Globe Awards 2026. Priyanka, who presented an award at the star-studded ceremony, made a stylish entrance alongside Nick Jonas . The couple paused to greet fans and photographers as they walked the red carpet. After the event on Monday, taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a behind-the-scenes video featuring herself and Nick.

Priyanka makes a comment on grandmothers As the duo stepped out for the event, Priyanka spoke to the camera as she wiped her eyes. "My eye will not stop watering. But I think it's going to be good," she said. For the event, Priyanka wore a dark blue strapless gown. She, in the clip, pulled out a tissue from her chest. Laughing, the actor said, "I've my trusted tissue. Humari daadiyon ne accha sikhaya hai (Our grandmother taught us well)." In India, earlier, women would keep their purses and small important items inside their blouses.

Fans are in love with Priyanka's comment Sharing the clip, Priyanka captioned the post, "What you didn’t see. @goldenglobes." Reacting to her "daadi" comment, a fan said, "Love the daadi comment." A person wrote, "'Our grandmother taught me well' has my heart." A comment read, "Oh! The Hindi tadka (Hindi fun) at the end." An Instagram user said, "Stunning as always. 'Humari dadiyon ne achha sikhaya hai', love the way you said it." Another fan commented, "Desi girl to desi idea hoga hi (She's an Indian, she will have an Indian idea."

At the ceremony, Priyanka presented the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama alongside BLACKPINK member Lisa.

About Priyanka's projects Priyanka was most recently seen in Heads of States, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena. She will next feature in the pirate action film The Bluff with Karl Urban. The movie will release on Prime Video in February. The actor will also be seen in Judgement Day, starring alongside Will Ferrell, Zac Efron, Regina Hall, Jimmy Tatro, Billy Eichner and Michael Peña, among others.

She is set to make her much-anticipated return to Indian cinema with Varanasi by SS Rajamouli. She is part of an ensemble cast which also includes Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.