Fans bathe Varun Dhawan poster in milk after Border 2 success, internet slams 'obsession of treating actors like Gods'

Varun Dhawan has earned appreciation for his portrayal of Param Vir Chakra Col Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya in Border 2.
Actor Varun Dhawan is earning appreciation for his portrayal of war hero Col Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya in the recently released war drama Border 2. The actor has been praised by critics and fans alike for his performance in the film. But one section of fans took it a bit too far recently, or so Reddit thinks. A video emerged of some moviegoers in Haryana bathing Varun’s poster with milk after the film’s release.
The video shows a set of fans putting a poster of Varun in his Col Dahiya look from Border 2 on a car, then pouring milk on it. The clip was widely shared on social media, with the unverified claim that the fans were from the Jat community and were appreciating Varun’s performance as a Jat war hero.
The internet is amused
However, many social media users found the over-the-top appreciation absurd. One comment read, “No amount of admiration can justify this absurdity.” While some wondered if Varun is a big enough star to warrant this sort of fandom, one argued, “Big star or not this clownery shouldn't be normalised...i don't get this obsession of treating actors like Gods.” Another echoed, “In this case, I don't even think they are fans. Just clout chasers. It's not like VD has such high filmography / iconic character for these dudes to be his die-hard fans.”
Many others clarified that the fans seemed to be praising his portrayal of a Jat cult hero, and not the actor himself. “They are appreciating a jaat character played by Varun in this movie, not really Varun's fan. Same thing happened with the JAAT movie,” read one comment.
Varun Dhawan in Border 2
Colonel Hoshiar Singh Dahiya (then Major) was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his valour in the 1971 India-Pakistan War, where he led his battalion of the Grenadiers and captured the enemy locality of Jarpal despite being heavily outnumbered. Border 2 presents a semi-fictionalised account of three major battles from the 1971 War, including the Battle of Basantar and Jarpal. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, apart from Sunny Deol. It has seen mixed reviews from critics, but has been a success at the box office, earning ₹167 crore worldwide in three days.
