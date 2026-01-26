Fans bathe Varun Dhawan poster in milk after Border 2 success, internet slams 'obsession of treating actors like Gods'

Actor Varun Dhawan is earning appreciation for his portrayal of war hero Col Hoshiyar Singh Dahiya in the recently released war drama Border 2. The actor has been praised by critics and fans alike for his performance in the film. But one section of fans took it a bit too far recently, or so Reddit thinks. A video emerged of some moviegoers in Haryana bathing Varun’s poster with milk after the film’s release. Varun Dhawan has earned praise for his performance in Border 2.

The video shows a set of fans putting a poster of Varun in his Col Dahiya look from Border 2 on a car, then pouring milk on it. The clip was widely shared on social media, with the unverified claim that the fans were from the Jat community and were appreciating Varun’s performance as a Jat war hero.