Fans feel Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's loved-up post on Saiyaara is soft launch of relationship: 'Don't look just friends

Actors Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday are over the moon. Their film, Saiyaara, has completed 50 days in theatres, and even as it is nearing the end of its run, the Mohit Suri-directorial has shattered box office records all around. On Friday, the two newcomers shared a joint post celebrating their journey. But their chemistry and bond have fans convinced that the post is some sort of soft launch of a romantic relationship. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda celebrating 50 days of Saiyaara.

Ahaan and Aneet celebrate 50 days of Saiyaara

Ahaan and Aneet shared a joint post with pictures of themselves at Mount Mary's Basilica in Bandra. "Today marks 50 days of a film that brought us to the world and the world to us, the love that we have gotten feels like a testament to the fact that if you believe in magic, if you feel it, the world may just feel it with you. Today marks a quiet moment for us, we close our eyes and all we see is you. The way you felt something with us, the way you made what was one of a kind for us, yours too. Thank you for being as vulnerable as us, for letting us in, for reminding us that honesty and love are more powerful than anything else in this world, & that knowing, will always be the most beautiful thing we carry forward," they wrote in a joint statement.

The pictures show the two young actors gazing at the church and then looking at each other. In one picture that has caught the fans' attention, the two stand in front of the church, smiling at the camera while holding each other close.

Fans think this is a relationship 'soft launch'

The pictures were shared on Reddit with the caption: "Aneet & Ahaan's new post for 50 days of Saiyaara. Also, is this some sort of soft launch post of them?" Many fans agreed with the assumption. One wrote, "Come on, how are you guys thinking they are just friends, it doesn’t look like that!!" Another added, "Just imagine if their reel-life ship soon transforms into a real-life one." Another comment read, "Don’t know about soft launch, but they look so cute together."

Others were not so convinced and said their chemistry was just the result of two friends going through a life-changing event together - the success of their film. "I don’t think they’re dating at all. They’ve both gone through a once-in-a-lifetime event together, which brings people really close together. They’re the only two who understand what this means for the other, what the other is feeling. He, in general, seems like a hugging sort, so it’s probably just a really close friendship," argued one. Echoing the sentiment, another Reddit user added, "They are cute, but I am not sure if this is just fan service or the real deal. To shippers, I would say...most of these Bolly ships sink. Don't invest time in celeb relationships. Just like them individually or as a cute platonic duo."

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara, a romantic drama, marks Ahaan's debut as an actor and Aneet's first major film in a lead role. The film was widely appreciated by critics and fans alike, going on to earn ₹570 crore globally. It is the highest-grossing romantic film in Indian cinema history, going past Kabir Singh and Chennai Express. The film was produced by YRF CEO Akshay Widhani.