Fans love Malaika Arora's no makeup look as she leaves with Arjun Kapoor for vacation. Watch

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted at the Mumbai airport late on Wednesday. The couple was presumingly headed for a vacation. Malaika was in her usual stylish avatar in a white shirt, black tights and boots and carried a black leather jacket. Arjun was in a beige T-shirt, a denim hoodie and cargo pants. He also wore sunglasses as he entered the airport gate. Also read: Malaika Arora talks about marrying again, taking relationship with Arjun Kapoor to next level: 'We are ready for it' Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora photographed at the Mumbai airport. (Varinder Chawla)

A paparazzo shared a video of them from the airport on Instagram. Fans were impressed with how Malaika looked stunning with little or no makeup. A fan commented on the video, “Can’t lie, she’s actually a natural beauty.” Another wrote, “Age is just a number.” One more said, “Ageing like fine wine.” A comment also read, “Ooo ,she’s looking younger day by day”. A person also said, “Ab to inhe shaadi kar hi leni chahiye… what say (they should get married now).”

An Instagram user also wrote for the paparazzi, “Kitna light marte ho yaar inke face pe (why do you use so much flash light). Abhi one min pehle I could see Malaika's original skin colour. Let them be natural and don’t make them look fake or make us feel fake”.

Last month, Malaika had shared a glimpse of her daily rituals, which is believed to be one of the reasons for her fitness and wellness, besides yoga. She had shared a picture of a tray with jeera-ajwain-saunf water, warm water with lemon and a cup of lemon, ginger, honey with cayenne pepper shot. She had captioned it, “Since so many people asked… here goes… daily rituals”.

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship since several years now. Talking about their wedding plans and Arjun, Malaika recently told Brides Today in an interview, “I think he is insanely wise for his age, and that he has a very deep and strong soul. He is someone who’s very liberated and extremely caring. I don’t think they make men like that anymore. I could go on and on, but I admire these qualities the most. I feel like I am in my prime right now, and I want to work like this for the next 30 years. I don’t want to take a backseat; I want to explore so many businesses, I want to travel, and I would love to set up a home with Arjun and take our relationship to the next level because I think we both are ready for it.”

