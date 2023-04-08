Fans miffed with misuse of veshti by Salman Khan in Yentamma song, ask ‘What kind of step is?'

Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which also stars Telugu stars Venkatesh and Ram Charan in special appearances, is gearing up for release for this Eid. A few days ago, the song Yentamma was released from the movie and it immediately drew a lot of flak from a section of the audience as it portrayed veshti, a traditional wear of south Indians, as lungi and in poor light. (Also read: Yentamma: Salman Khan, Venkatesh recreate Naatu Naatu with Ram Charan, remind of Shah Rukh Khan's Lungi Dance) The song Yentamma also featured a special appearance by Telugu star Ram Charan.

Yentamma is composed by Payal Dev, and sung by Vishal Dadlani and Payal. The song features Salman Khan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, and Ram Charan. While fans of Salman Khan are loving the track, netizens from the south have strongly expressed their objection over the song.

Well-known Tamil critic Prashanth Ranagswamy took to Twitter and shared his displeasure over the Lungi step in Tamil. He wrote: “What kind of step is this? They’re calling veshti a lungi…and doing some sick move by putting their hands inside it. Worst (sic).”

In the comment section, several people agreed with Prashanth’s grouse with the step. One user wrote in Tamil: “Quite true bro. If we ask them, they’ll say we did a spoof on the lungi culture in the south (sic).”

Another user wrote: “Someone should seriously educate Bollywood about the difference between Lungi and veshti. Veshti is a traditional wear. Seriously irritating to see these types of vulgar dance moves in traditional wear (sic).”

One more user wrote: “Bollywood trying so hard to cash in on the ‘Telugu’ fame... that they still don't understand Telugus are not Madrasis. The blatant ignorance is annoying (sic).”

Ram Charan makes a special appearance in the song and shakes leg with Salman and Venkatesh. Opening up on the experience of dancing with Salman, he said it was a ‘blast’.

In the making video of the song, Ram said: “This is one of the best songs. You guys are going to celebrate it. It was a little boy’s dream. It was a pleasure doing this song. I was lucky.”

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is based on Ajith Kumar’s Tamil blockbuster Veeram (2014). Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be released on April 21, on the occasion of Eid.

