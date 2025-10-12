'Move over Belly Conrad': Fans swoon as Shah Rukh, Kajol recreate DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota moments on Filmfare Awards stage

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s return as a host at the Filmfare Awards 2025 was nothing short of memorable. The 70th Filmfare Awards were held in Ahmedabad on Saturday night, with Laapataa Ladies ruling the roost with a record 13 wins. However, what set the internet abuzz was a cute moment between Shah Rukh and arguably his most popular co-star, Kajol. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol at the 70th Filmfare Awards.

Shah Rukh and Kajol on Filmfare Awards stage

Kajol arrived on stage at the ceremony to give an award before the stage was filled with sunflowers and backup dancers. Shah Rukh then arrived as their iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) song Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam played. Shah Rukh then arrived and danced to the song, ending it by going down on his knees and handing a rose to Kajol, recreating a famous scene from the film.

The two then shook a leg to Ye Ladki Hai Deewani from their film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, with the film’s director and the night’s co-host Karan Johar also cheering for them.

Fans react

Fans reacted to the two moments with loads of praise for the nostalgia. “A cute SRK Kajol moment? In this economy??” a fan chirped. Another added, “Uff, this nostalgia and the happiness I get from these people, that’s why I’ll never move on from Bollywood.” Taking a fun dig at The Summer I Turned Pretty’s lead pair, one fan wrote, “Move over, Belly Conrad, the OGs are here.”

Shah Rukh and Kajol are considered one of the most successful and popular on-screen couples of Bollywood. Their last film together was Dilwale in 2016. “Their chemistry never declines. I want to see them in a new movie. Karan Johar, please do your thing,” pleaded one fan. Commenting on Karan’s excitement on stage, one viewer wrote, “I’m more disappointed KJo didn’t jump in and dance with them.”

Many fans noted that between his reunion with Kajol here and Madhuri Dixit at the IIFA Awards last year, Shah Rukh is giving his fans more at award shows than in theatres these days. “We are getting better SRK content from the film awards than in the movies now, between his reunions with Madhuri and Kajol. Hope we get similar reunions with Juhi, Aishwarya, and Preity,” read one comment.

Shah Rukh and Kajol first appeared together in Baazigar in 1993, followed by Karan Arjun, DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Dilwale. All their films in the 90s were all-time blockbusters.