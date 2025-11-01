Fans travel all the way from Peru in hopes of meeting Shah Rukh Khan on his 60th birthday, bring along special gifts

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is turning 60 on November 2. And while fans from all over the world are celebrating in their own way, two fans from Peru decided to travel all the way to Mumbai in hopes of meeting the star on his birthday. Know all about it. Shah Rukh Khan will turn 60 in style on November 2 and is expected to ring in his birthday with loved ones.

Shah Rukh Khan fans travel from Peru

Claudia Calle and Manigret Aparicio have travelled to Mumbai all the way from Peru in hopes of wishing Shah Rukh a happy birthday in person. Claudia even runs an SRK Peru fan club, and she told PTI that she fell in love with the actor after watching his 2004 hit, Veer Zaara.

“I saw the movie with my husband, and I instantly fell in love with Shah Rukh. Afterwards, I watched all of his past films on DVD, including Karan Arjun, Baazigar, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,” she told the news agency, adding, “We are crazy Shah Rukh Khan fans. Our home is a tribute to him, filled with posters and memories. Words can hardly capture our love for him. Shah Rukh means love. We are so looking forward to meeting him.”

In fact, Claudia and Manigret love Shah Rukh so much that they even named their home in Peru Mannat after the star’s iconic residence in Bandra. They even brought along a special handmade gift for him. “We’ve made about 26 to 27 figurines of his popular onscreen characters from different films like Ra.One, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and Jawan, among others,” she said.

Where is Shah Rukh celebrating his birthday?

Mannat, where Shah Rukh annually greets his fans, is undergoing renovation, with him, his wife Gauri, and their children, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam, currently staying elsewhere on rent.

Despite that, fans hope to catch a glimpse of the actor there on his birthday. In a recent interaction with fans on X (formerly Twitter), when he was asked if he’ll meet them at Mannat on his birthday, he replied, “Of course but may have to wear a hard hat!!!”

However, an Instagram Reel shared by his friend Farah Khan of Karan Johar on Saturday has fans convinced that he’s ringing in his birthday in Alibaug. In the video, Farah jokes about Karan taking ‘commercial transport’ while shooting a video of him on a jetty to Alibaug, which he describes as a ‘once in a lifetime experience’. When asked how it feels to be on deck with ‘common people’, Karan replied, “Just don’t tell anyone.” “#ShahRukhKhan 's best friends #FarahKhan & #KaranJohar jet off to Alibaug to attend #King 's Birthday bash,” wrote one fan, sharing the video.