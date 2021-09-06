Fans wonder why young Shanaya Kapoor is ‘so angry’ in family photo from 2007 shared by Maheep Kapoor

Maheep Kapoor took a trip down memory lane and shared a family photo from 2007. The picture, taken at the premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya, featured Sanjay Kapoor and a young Shanaya Kapoor. “Saawariya premiere #TB 2007,” she captioned her Instagram post.

In the photo, Maheep wore a gold saree while Sanjay wore a suit. Shanaya, who was eight years old at the time, appeared to be dressed in a blue lehenga.

Namita Sandhu, Maheep’s mother, commented on the post. “God bless my babies, luv u,” she wrote, along with a bunch of heart emojis. Fans, meanwhile, could not help but notice Shanaya’s expression. “Why Shanaya is so angry,” one comment read. “@shanayakapoor02 ittne gusse mei kiyu the (why were you so annoyed),” another asked. +

Shanaya is set to make her Bollywood debut with a film produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. However, she is yet to share further details. Meanwhile, she recently featured in her first-ever advertisement, for a hair straightener brand. She played a model who is unable to eat spaghetti without getting it all over herself.

Maheep shared Shanaya’s first ad film on her Instagram page and wrote, “My baby girl can even rock the messy spaghetti look! Loved every bit of it @the_misfit_way.”

Shanaya was previously seen on the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which revolved around Maheep and three other ‘Bollywood wives’ - Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari. One of the episodes revolved around Shanaya’s appearance at the high-profile le Bal des Débutantes in Paris.

Earlier, Shanaya’s father Sanjay Kapoor told PTI in an interview that she is well aware of the importance of hard work, despite having connections. “She is learning the ropes. She is taking her acting, dance and diction classes. In our family, she has watched me, her uncle and cousins closely. She knows hard work matters. You can be anybody's daughter or niece but it is going to be your dedication that will take you ahead,” he said.