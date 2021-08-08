Farah Khan bumps into yesteryear 'icons' Mumtaz, Reena Roy; leaves fans delighted with pic. See here

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan had a fangirl moment when she bumped into yesteryear actors Reena Roy, Mumtaz and Mallika Randhawa at a restaurant. Farah made sure to capture the moment and shared the picture on Instagram.

She captioned the post, "What JOY to bump into my favourite ladies.. #ICONS of Bollywood.. @mumtaz_diva_of_bollywood reenaroy_mylove #mallikarandhawa #fanmoment .. they hav such grace and joi de vivre.. n so full of fun.. thank u @shaadrandhawa for leaving ur lunch n clicking our pics." The picture showed Farah posing with the three friends.

The comments section of the post was flooded with appreciation. "All beauties in one frame," one person wrote. "Wow my favourites," wrote another.

Reena Roy made her film debut with the drama Zaroorat in 1972, and became one of the highest-paid actresses of Bollywood by 1976 after starring in two of the year's biggest box-office successes, the action thriller Kalicharan and the horror film Nagin. She recently appeared as a guest on the singing reality show Indian Idol 12, where the contestants performed her old songs.

Mumtaz has appeared in films such as Bandhan (1969), Aadmi Aur Insaan (1969), Sachaa Jhutha (1970), Khilona (1970), Tere Mere Sapne (1971), Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), Apna Desh (1972), Loafer (1973). Her sister, Mallika, was married to Dara Singh's brother, Randhawa, and has two children. Her son Shaad Randhawa was the one who took the new picture for Farah.

Farah is known for directing Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year. She is married to filmmaker Shirish Kunder, with whom she has triplets Czar, Diva and Anya.