e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Veteran actor Mumtaz responds to death hoax: ‘I am hale and hearty, why do people want me dead?’

Veteran actor Mumtaz responds to death hoax: ‘I am hale and hearty, why do people want me dead?’

Actor Mumtaz on Friday said that she was hale and hearty and has been staying home with her family through the lockdown period in London.

bollywood Updated: May 22, 2020 14:04 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mumtaz lives in London with her family.
Mumtaz lives in London with her family.
         

Veteran actor Mumtaz has rubbished reports of her death yet again. Speaking to Bombay Times from London, she said she is doing just fine after people started sharing news of her death on social media last week.

She was quoted in a Times of India report as saying, “Oh! I am hale and hearty. Main abhi zinda hoon. I am glad someone called to check officially. I don’t know why someone is deliberately doing this. Is it some kind of a joke? Last year, it shook my family and everyone called in, worried sick. My near and dear ones were in different parts of the world and it traumatised all of them. In a way, it also troubled me a lot. This year, my daughters, grandkids, sons-in-law and my husband are all here with me in London. The lockdown has kept us all at home, together, and safe. Of course, I have more relatives around the world who got worried reading what made the rounds last night. Mujhe kyun maarna chahte hain log? Jab waqt aayega to main khud hi chali jaaongi.”

She was obviously annoyed as the news upset her extended family spread across the globe. She mentioned that her nephew Shaad Randhawa and her sister Malika lived in Mumbai and the least people could have done is cross check with them.

 

She further said, “Jab marungi, to meri family officially bata degi sabko. It won’t be a secret. It will be all over the place, I know that and I am sure of that. Death is as real as life and everyone will face it some day. But I can’t get my head around these death hoaxes that make the rounds once or twice in the year about a few of us.”

Also read: Mahabharat actor Satish Kaul appeals to industry for financial help: ‘I’m struggling for medicines, basic needs’

Shaad too had taken to Instagram to post pictures of his aunt with her husband Mayur Madhvani and daughter Natasha (who is married to Fardeen Khan) and grandchildren and written: “Happier than before , livelier than before, healthier than before, more vibrant than before,more beautiful than before, generous and loving as ever .... Legend forever #Mumtaz.”

On Thursday, a number of reports made headlines claiming that the veteran actor had died. The reports added that her funeral would take place on Saturday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone Amphan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In