Farah Khan called off Om Shanti Om shoot over Shilpa Shetty’s saree length. Here's how Shah Rukh Khan reacted

In the latest vlog with Farah Khan, Shilpa Shetty revealed a surprising behind-the-scenes moment from Om Shanti Om, where she appeared in a glamorous cameo. Shilpa revealed that Farah had called off the shoot because the length of Shilpa's sari was just not right. Despite Shilpa Shetty's brief cameo, it became iconic, with Farah Khan humorously noting her perfectionist nature and envy of Shilpa's figure.

Farah says she is a perfectionist

“We were shooting and Farah didn’t like the saree’s length, so she called off the shoot,” Shilpa recalled. Despite her appearance lasting only about 10 seconds, the moment became iconic, one that audiences still remember fondly.

Shilpa remembered how superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was also present, didn’t protest and calmly said, “We’ll shoot tomorrow then.” Farah, known for her eye for detail, added, “I’m a perfectionist.”

Despite the brief screen time, the shot became iconic, with fans still remembering Shilpa’s glamorous presence. Farah, who was pregnant with triplets at the time, joked about her envy over Shilpa’s figure. “Everyone was watching her. Even after two kids, she still looks the same,” Farah laughed, praising Shilpa’s timeless charm.

Why is Shilpa in the news

Shilpa and Raj Kundra recently announced the closure of their well-known Mumbai restaurant, Bastian Bandra — once a celebrity hotspot and a regular fixture for paparazzi. Shilpa shared the news on her Instagram on Wednesday.

The announcement comes as the couple faces legal trouble over a ₹60 crore fraud allegation filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services Ltd. However, their lawyer, Prashant Patil, has firmly denied all claims in a statement to ANI.

Shilpa is currently seen as a judge on Super Dancer Season 5 alongside Geeta Kapur and Marzi Pestonji. Up next, she returns to Kannada cinema after 18 years with KD: The Devil, sharing screen space with Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and Nora Fatehi.