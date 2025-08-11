Does Dilip earn extra pay, royalties for their YouTube videos? Farah Khan reveals it all

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan’s vlog has turned her long-time cook, Dilip, into an unexpected social media star. In her newest vlog, shot at Shruti Haasan’s Mumbai home, Farah addressed the burning question: Does Dilip get extra pay or royalty for appearing in her YouTube videos? Farah Khan and Dilip visit Shruti Haasan's house for their new vlog.

The visit to Shruti’s grand, ‘industrial vibe’ home saw Farah and Dilip enjoying a fun conversation with the actor over sambar and dosa, cooked by Shruti herself. As Shruti flaunted her skills by playing an original composition on her piano and singing a melodious song, Farah revealed that even Dilip had recorded a song with Shankar Mahadevan titled Meri Pagar Badhao (“Increase My Salary”).

Farah Khan reveals if Dilip gets extra pay or royalty for featuring in YouTube videos

Shruti asked Farah directly, “Does Dilip get extra royalty or extra fees for YouTube videos?” While Farah kept the numbers secret, she replied, “Yes, he gets a lot—more than everyone here put together.” Shruti explained, “We were just worried about Dilip,” to which Farah quipped, “Don’t be worried about him, be worried about me.”

Since launching her YouTube cooking series in 2024, Farah Khan and her long-time cook Dilip have struck a chord with viewers. What began as casual cooking sessions blossomed into a beloved web-series style vlog—driven not just by recipes, but by the delightful camaraderie between them. Dilip rapidly became a fan-favorite. With every episode, whether cooking with Kajol or sharing meals with celebrities like Ananya Panday or Vijay Varma, his dry wit and warmth won hearts.

About Shruti Haasan's upcoming movie

Shruti is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming action thriller, Coolie. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and others in key roles. Not only this, the film will also see Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan making a special appearance. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14 and will clash with Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan's War 2.