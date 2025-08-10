Shruti Haasan says box office pressure is more on male actors and directors: ‘It’s a boy problem'

In the film industry, box office performance often becomes a defining factor in an actor’s career, creating immense pressure. However, Shruti Haasan believes the burden is heavier on male actors. In an interview with Zoom, Shruti explained why she thinks box office numbers are a “boy problem”. Shruti Haasan reveals if she feels pressured by the box office numbers of her films.

Shruti Haasan says box office number is a 'boy problem'

When asked if she is concerned about box office numbers, Shruti said, “The pressure is more on the male actors and directors, jinka Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday sab box office pe chalta hai (whose Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday all depend on the box office). For women leading films, box office numbers are never those numbers. The pressure there is to break even and do better. It is not about the ₹2,000 crore club, the next club, probably.”

Shruti added that numbers can still benefit female actors in such projects, saying, “Numbers keep growing, and this is a ‘boy problem’. It is nice to work in such films and there are benefits too for being a part of these big-ticket films. It is beneficial for women who are in them. You become a part of a saleable endeavour.”

Shruti is set to appear in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie. At the film’s audio launch event in Chennai, Rajinikanth spoke about her role in the film and recalled, “There is an important female character… I asked who is going to play it. Lokesh said, ‘Shruti, sir!’ Is that it?? I saw the movie 3 at the time; she is a glamorous heroine! How about this role? He said, ‘She is more interested in acting in your film than in her father’s!’”

About Coolie

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the action thriller stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj in lead roles, along with Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, Kaali Venkat, and Charle in supporting roles. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will also make a special appearance in the film. It is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14 and will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2.