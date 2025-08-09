Fans convinced Sivakarthikeyan features in Rajinikanth's Coolie due to new footage in Hindi trailer

A video taken in a theatre as the Hindi version of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie plays is making the rounds on social media. The video shows additional footage that did not feature in the trailer that was released on YouTube. Fans are convinced that the man seen in the footage is Sivakarthikeyan and that he plays a cameo in the film. There have been rumours for a while now that Sivakarthikeyan is playing a role in Rajinikanth 's Coolie.

New footage added to Coolie trailer

The video shows a man with a thick head of hair from behind talking to workers in an industrial area. He also waves what looks like a fishhook at them. The short clip comes almost towards the end of the trailer without revealing who this character is. The person sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “New footage of Deva flashback added in #CoolieThePowerHouse trailer at PVR today.” While Upendra’s first look from Coolie showed him holding a fishhook, fans are still convinced it’s either Rajinikanth or Sivakarthikeyan in a special cameo that has been kept under wraps.

Sivakarthikeyan in Coolie?

Most fans, however, seemed convinced that the man in the video is not Rajinikanth, who plays Deva in Coolie, but Sivakarthikeyan. One person re-shared the video, writing, “Is it SK naa…Extra clip added in trailer..What if @Siva_Kartikeyan naa in Coolie.” Another fan seemed convinced it is true, writing, “Looks like Sivakarthikeyan.” “Why does he look like Siva Karthikeyan?” questioned one, while another fan speculated, “Looks like Sivakarthikeyan is young thalaivar in coolie?” Some fans also wondered if the clip was of a de-aged Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna or Upendra, based on the footage.

In the past, Sivakarthikeyan has denied being a part of Coolie. When asked about a picture he took with Lokesh and the team of Coolie, he told Pinkvilla in November last year, “I had gone to the shooting spot. I meet Lokesh often because we are in a common group. I had gone to Coolie shooting spot because the shooting is happening right opposite my house. So, once I go home…I’ll definitely go there. Coolie is my Thalaivar’s film, that is the only connection I have with it. I’m not in the film.”

About Coolie

Nothing much is known about Lokesh’s Coolie, and he has denied that it is a part of his cinematic universe, LCU. It stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan in the lead roles, while Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, Kaali Venkat, and Charle play supporting roles. The film will be released in theatres on 14 August and will clash with Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.