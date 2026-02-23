Farah Khan is amazed by Ranveer Allahbadia's massive house: 'Could buy Antilia from podcast money'

In her new vlog, Farah visited Ranveer’s house. As soon as she entered, she was stunned by the lavish interiors. She commented, "podcast karke hi aisa ghar banta hai Dilip (You only get a house like this by doing podcasts, Dilip)." The video then offered a brief tour of the YouTuber’s home, revealing a spacious living room that opened out to a balcony. The area featured a striking blue-and-white sofa set placed opposite a television, with indoor plants and artistic paintings adding warmth to the décor.

Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan makes sure to entertain her fans with her cooking vlogs every week. This time, the filmmaker visited YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia ’s house in Mumbai. She was amazed to see his massive home and joked that she could buy Antilia if she became a podcaster.

The expansive balcony had been transformed into a seating area, complete with white and red sofas, wooden flooring and beautiful wall hangings. The home followed a cohesive blue-and-white theme throughout, from the blue walls to the elegant white dining table, giving the space a bright and airy feel.

Farah added, "Inka pehle cooking channel tha, toh tabhi unka chota Ghar tha. Abhi unhone podcast khola hai toh ab bada ghar ban gaya. Toh abhi socha hum logon ka cooking channel hai toh humlogon ka thoda bada ghar hai. Podcast kholenge toh kya hi hojaayega, Antilia le lenge hum log (They earlier had a cooking channel, and at that time their house was small. Now that they have started a podcast, their house has become bigger. So just imagine, we have a cooking channel, and our house is slightly big. If we start a podcast too, who knows what will happen, maybe we could buy Antilia)."

Ranveer’s house features a modular kitchen and a walk-in wardrobe with a collection of sunglasses that friends are free to borrow. His bedroom is entirely white, with only a study table and no television. The YouTuber called it his lucky house, stating that it has brought significant growth in his career and that he would never be able to leave it. He also revealed that his home is in the same building as Hrithik Roshan’s.