Farah Khan is amazed by Ranveer Allahbadia's massive house: 'Could buy Antilia from podcast money'
Farah Khan's vlog showcased YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's luxurious Mumbai home, humorously noting the potential of podcast to elevate her lifestyle.
Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan makes sure to entertain her fans with her cooking vlogs every week. This time, the filmmaker visited YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s house in Mumbai. She was amazed to see his massive home and joked that she could buy Antilia if she became a podcaster.
Farah Khan visits Ranveer Allahbadia's house
In her new vlog, Farah visited Ranveer’s house. As soon as she entered, she was stunned by the lavish interiors. She commented, "podcast karke hi aisa ghar banta hai Dilip (You only get a house like this by doing podcasts, Dilip)." The video then offered a brief tour of the YouTuber’s home, revealing a spacious living room that opened out to a balcony. The area featured a striking blue-and-white sofa set placed opposite a television, with indoor plants and artistic paintings adding warmth to the décor.
The expansive balcony had been transformed into a seating area, complete with white and red sofas, wooden flooring and beautiful wall hangings. The home followed a cohesive blue-and-white theme throughout, from the blue walls to the elegant white dining table, giving the space a bright and airy feel.
Farah added, "Inka pehle cooking channel tha, toh tabhi unka chota Ghar tha. Abhi unhone podcast khola hai toh ab bada ghar ban gaya. Toh abhi socha hum logon ka cooking channel hai toh humlogon ka thoda bada ghar hai. Podcast kholenge toh kya hi hojaayega, Antilia le lenge hum log (They earlier had a cooking channel, and at that time their house was small. Now that they have started a podcast, their house has become bigger. So just imagine, we have a cooking channel, and our house is slightly big. If we start a podcast too, who knows what will happen, maybe we could buy Antilia)."
Ranveer’s house features a modular kitchen and a walk-in wardrobe with a collection of sunglasses that friends are free to borrow. His bedroom is entirely white, with only a study table and no television. The YouTuber called it his lucky house, stating that it has brought significant growth in his career and that he would never be able to leave it. He also revealed that his home is in the same building as Hrithik Roshan’s.
About Farah Khan’s vlogs
Farah started her cooking vlogs in 2024, which quickly gained popularity because of her fun banter with her cook, Dilip. In her vlogs, the filmmaker visits celebrities’ homes to learn a new recipe hack and also gives fans a tour of their houses. She has previously admitted that she has earned more through YouTube than she ever did from filmmaking.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.