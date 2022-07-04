Farah Khan recalls not stepping out after Tees Maar Khan, says mother-in-law encouraged her to collect award

Filmmaker, choreographer Farah Khan recently completed three decades in the industry. She took a walk down memory lane when her film Tees Maar Khan got a bad reception. While the film performed well at the box office, Farah said she didn’t feel like stepping out of her house. (Also read: Farah Khan hits Vicky Kaushal and team with her 'epic' thumka)

Tees Maar Khan starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. While Farah directed the film, it was written by her husband, Shirish Kunder and his brother, Ashmith Kunder. Its song Sheila Ki Jawani was a massive hit and fetched Farah the Filmfare award for Best Choreography.

Talking about how Tees Maar Khan impacted her, Farah told Bombay Times, “I still recall how Tees Maar Khan was ripped apart and though people said a lot of things about it, the film made money. I’ve been a fighter and a survivor. After Tees Maar Khan, I didn’t want to step out, even though I was winning an award for the choreography of Sheila Ki Jawani. My mother-in-law encouraged me to go for it. So, through time and the ups and downs, I grew older and wiser, and had kids.”

Farah asserted that she ain’t insecure about her work anymore. However, it seems like she has no immediate plans to don the director's hat again. “I’m in a comfort zone today. I’ve not made a film in a few years, but I’ve been busy, either doing shows, acting in ads or directing ad films. I’ve found my own zone to work where I am at ease and still as busy as I want to be. I wanted to spend time with my kids. And yet, despite slowing down a bit, the only time we actually chilled together was during the lockdown," Farah explained why she isn't making movies anymore.

Farah made her directorial debut in 2004 with Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen and Suniel Shetty’s hit film Main Hoon Na. Her last-directed film was Happy New Year. She also hosted the celebrity talk show Tere Mere Beach Mein. Later, Farah appeared as a judge in TV reality shows, including Indian Idol – first and second season – Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star, Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega and Dance India Dance Li'l Masters. She was last seen in Dance Deewane Juniors.

