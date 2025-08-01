Farah Khan reveals Kajol is totally different when she is with Ajay Devgn: ‘She is very pativrata’

While promoting his upcoming film Son of Sardaar 2, Ajay Devgn recently found himself at the centre of a playful conversation about his personal life. Filmmaker Farah Khan shared a funny anecdote about Kajol’s behaviour around her husband, calling the actor surprisingly “pativrata”, a traditionally devoted wife, when she's with Ajay. Ajay Devgn and Kajol have been married for 26 years now.

Farah describes Kajol's ‘pativrata’ behavior

In a lighthearted revelation during her latest cooking vlog, Farah shared amusing anecdotes about Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s off-screen relationship, especially what she saw during the making of Himmatwala (2013), which was directed by Farah's brother Sajid Khan.

Farah said, "Kajol is a wonderful wife. She is completely different when she is with him. Otherwise, she is all loud and chatty. I saw her on the sets of Himmatwala. She is very pativrata (devoted wife). She was putting food for him, very sweet."

When Ajay was told about this, he responded with his trademark humour: “Aisa kuch nahi hai (It’s not like that).” He then added, tongue in cheek, that he is producing films so that Kajol stays out of the house more often. "Koshish to yehi kar raha hu (I am trying my best)," Ajay said with a laugh.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn began dating in the mid-1990s and married in 1999. The couple has two children, daughter Nysa, born in 2003, and son Yug, born in 2010.

Ajay Devgn's latest Son of Sardaar 2

Son of Sardaar 2 is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, marking his Bollywood directorial debut after Punjabi films like Harjeeta and Kali Jotta.

An excerpt from the film's review by Hindustan Times read, “SOS 2 has a firm grip on its genre from the word go, and that works in its favour. Unlike the conventional sequels, which rely on callbacks and jokes from the original, the writing here doesn't. There's no connection to the first SOS. The screenplay is simple, and on track for the most part. The first half begins slow, but as more characters start trickling in, the humour quotient rises.”

The ensemble cast includes Ajay reprising his role as Jassi, paired with Mrunal Thakur as his romantic interest, supported by a robust lineup featuring Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Vindu Dara Singh, Sharat Saxena, Mukul Dev (posthumously), Roshni Walia, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Sahil Mehta.