Farah Khan reveals she found cook Dilip outside this famous star couple's bungalow: 'Wahan se seedha idhar'

Farah reveals where she found cook Dilip

On Friday, Farah dropped her latest vlog, which featured Kajol. In a light-hearted moment, Farah revealed that her cook, Dilip, was discovered in an unexpected place, i.e. right outside actor Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s bungalow, much to Kajol's surprise. “I actually found Dilip in front of Ajay Devgn’s house. Wahan se seedha idhar (Straight here from there),” Farah said, adding that she recruited him on the spot.

Dilip tells Kajol, 'Main Hoon Na'

In one hilarious moment, Dilip was seen teaching Kajol his famous cooking methods. While Kajol was a little scared while working her way around amid boiling oil and spices, Dilip cheekily said, 'tension mat lo, kuch nahi hoga, main hoon na (Don't worry, nothing will happen, I am there)', referring to Kajol's favourite co-star Shah Rukh Khan's famous dialogue.

The DDLJ star couldn't control her laughter and asked, “Farah, I am really impressed. Isko dialogue bhi deti hai apne pictures ke (You also teach him dialogues from your film apart from cooking.)”

Farah and Dilip's cooking show

Dilip has become a familiar face for fans of Farah’s kitchen content. He is often seen whipping up delicious dishes while she banters with him off-camera. In the latest vlog, Dilip was seen cooking Kajol's favourite prawn biryani and kebabs. Farah and Dilip’s cooking show has featured several celebrities, including Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bendre, Vijay Varma, Kabir Khan, Pooja Bedi, Malaika Arora, and Aditi Rao Hydari.