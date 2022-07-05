Farah Khan reveals she wanted to run away in 1st year of marriage with Shirish Kunder: 'It’s very difficult to adjust'

Farah Khan is married to film editor Shirish Kunder since 2004. The filmmaker-choreographer has now revealed that it was so difficult for her to adjust in their first year of marriage that she contemplated running away from their house. Farah is known for her humour and recently made the revelation on the sets of Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti. Also read: Farah Khan shares romantic birthday post for husband Shirish Kunder

Farah had joined Mika Singh on the sets of his swayamvar show where she talked to the contestants participating in the show to marry Mika. When a contestant said that her parents wants her to get married as its the right age for her, Farah rejected the idea that one should get married for the sake of one's age.

As reported by Zoom, Farah said, "Mika is a very sensitive person, only a sorted girl can handle him. I feel that there is no standard age of getting married, you should marry when you find the right person. I wanted to run away in the first year of my marriage because it’s very difficult to adjust."

Farah is currently holidaying in Koh Samui with her family. She recently shared a picture with her 14-year-old triplets: Diva, Anya and Czar.

Earlier, singer Shaan, who is hosting Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti, had shared a piece of advice on marriage for Mika. He had said in an interview to Hindustan Times, “During school days, we used to fill in scrapbook about what girl we want in life. We would write, ‘she should have good sense of humour etc’. I just want to advise him to be open. You get a positive vibration when you meet someone, that chemistry, you cannot explain it in words. If he is developing a connection with someone, he should pay attention to that.”

