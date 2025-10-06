Farah Khan says Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's Tees Maar Khan was not a flop, ‘just ripped apart’

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has been quite active on social media lately. The Om Shanti Om director, who helmed the 2010 film Tees Maar Khan starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, recently came to the film’s defence, explaining that it was far from being a flop, and fans couldn’t agree more. Farah Khan defends Tees Maar Khan's box office verdict.

Farah Khan defends Tees Maar Khan

An Instagram user, Glamsham, had shared a clip from Tees Maar Khan with the caption, “A flop movie that I secretly love.” Reacting to the post, Farah was quick to correct the narrative, stating that the film was never a flop. She wrote, “Just for your knowledge, it made ₹60 crore then! Not a flop… just ripped apart.”

Farah’s response soon surfaced on Reddit, where fans largely sided with her. One user wrote, “Hit or flop or ripped apart — Sheila Ki Jawani is the best part!” Another commented, “I enjoyed it when it was released and have watched it many times since… in bits!” A third fan added, “Tees Maar Khan is 100x better than today’s comedy films. People didn’t expect a brain-rot spoof film at that time. Now, with the help of memes, it’s getting its due.” However, not everyone agreed. Some Redditors still criticised the film, with one remarking, “It’s been 15 years, accept it now, Farah ji,” while another wrote, “It wasn’t a hit either.”

About Tees Maar Khan

Directed by Farah Khan and produced by Shirish Kunder and Twinkle Khanna, Tees Maar Khan stars Akshay Kumar as the flamboyant con artist Tabrez Mirza Khan, better known as Tees Maar Khan, alongside Katrina Kaif and Akshaye Khanna. The film follows the misadventures of a charming yet notorious criminal who undertakes the task of stealing a train full of antiques under the guise of shooting a film.

Although Tees Maar Khan received mixed-to-negative reviews from critics, it went on to earn around ₹100 crore worldwide against a budget of ₹35 crore. Today, it’s remembered for its over-the-top humour and chartbuster songs such as Sheila Ki Jawani, which became one of Bollywood’s most iconic dance numbers.

Farah, who has also directed hits like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year, recently choreographed the song “Gafoor” for Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Ba*ds of Bollywood. Apart from her film work, she continues to entertain fans with her hilarious cooking vlogs featuring her house help, Dilip.