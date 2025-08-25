Farah Khan visits Rishikesh for first time with cook Dilip, calls it ‘magical experience’ as she performs Ganga Aarti

Filmmaker Farah Khan, who has been winning hearts online with her light-hearted banter with her cook Dilip, recently launched her travel vlog with him. After exploring the Maldives together for their first trip, the duo’s next destination appears to be Rishikesh. Farah’s manager, Kalpesh Sharma, recently shared pictures of Farah and Dilip attending the Ganga Aarti. Farah Khan attends Ganga arti in Rishikesh with her cook Dilip.

Farah Khan performs Ganga Aarti in Rishikesh

On Sunday, Kalpesh posted a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring himself with Farah and Dilip. In the first picture, Farah is seen sitting with her head covered by a dupatta, hands folded, as she immersed herself in the soulful experience of the Ganga Aarti. Dilip and Kalpesh were seated just behind her. Another photo showed Farah performing the ritual of the Aarti.

Sharing the pictures, Kalpesh captioned the post: “In the roar of Ganga and the silence of Shiva, the universe finds its balance 🔱 #gangaarti Blessed ❤️ Thank you @farahkhankunder for everything you do 🥰 Thank you @swaamiramdev @parmarthniketan @deepakparmarth for your warm welcome.”

Farah herself dropped a comment, writing: “It was truly a magical experience… may all your prayers be answered, Kalp… n more.” She also posted a short video on her Instagram story, adding, “First time Rishikesh and what an experience.”

Farah Khan and Dilip at YouTube Fanfest 2025

Meanwhile, Farah revealed that she and Dilip will also be a part of the YouTube Fanfest, scheduled to take place on 11 September in Mumbai. The event will bring together more than 20 creators and artists across comedy, music, dance, gaming, beauty, fashion and more. The lineup includes Kusha Kapila, Shakti Mohan aka Nritya Shakti, Lisa Mishra, Sanju Rathod SR, Desiree Saldhana aka Suggahunny, Mayur Jumani, Tanmay Singh aka Scout, Mahesh Keshwala aka Thugesh, Abhishek Kumar, Nirmal Pillai, Raunaq Rajani, Himanshu Dulani, Gurleen Pannu, Alisha Hazal aka Dance with Alisha, Shakshi Shetty aka Sharkshe S, Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming, and Sarah Sarosh.

Farah first began her cooking vlogs on YouTube with Dilip, never expecting them to gain such immense popularity. Their fun banter and natural chemistry quickly turned Dilip into the unlikely star of the channel. The vlogs often feature Farah and Dilip visiting celebrities’ homes to cook a new dish while engaging in lively conversations. In a recent vlog at Shruti Haasan’s Mumbai home, Farah even joked that Dilip earns extra for his on-camera appearances, quipping that he makes “more than everyone here put together.”