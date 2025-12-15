Farah Khan's reaction is unmissable as Dilip gets candid about their bond: ‘Maa jaise hi…’

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently visited the home of Bollywood actor and Bigg Boss 19 fame Kunickaa Sadanand for her cooking vlog. During the vlog, Dilip also engaged in a light-hearted conversation with Kunickaa’s son, Ayaan Lall, and spoke about his bond with Farah. Farah Khan's cook opens up about their bond.

Dilip talks about his bond with Farah Khan

During her visit to Kunickaa’s house, Dilip jokingly proposed getting her son Ayaan married to his sister-in-law. He later advised Ayaan to marry only with his mother’s approval and said, “Aap mummy ki pasand se hi shaadi karna. Agar aap apni pasand se karoge, toh dekhne toh jaaoge make-up mein aur baad mein raat mein bhaag jaaoge.” This left Kunickaa and Ayaan in stitches. Farah, visibly shocked, added, “I didn’t even tell him this line; he said it on his own.”

Later, while they were eating together, Ayaan insisted that Dilip sit with them at the dining table for the meal. Ayaan then asked Dilip about his bond with Farah, noting that not many people know how they both started making YouTube vlogs. In response, Dilip revealed that it was Farah who began the vlogs.

Kunickaa then asked, “How is your bond with Farah?” To this, Farah put her hand on her head, covering her face and jokingly cautioned Dilip, not to say they have a mother-son bond. Dilip replied, “Bahut achha hai. Maa ke jaisa hi karti hai yeh (It's very good. She behaves like a mother),” implying that Farah treats him like a mother.

About Farah Khan and Dilip’s cooking vlogs

Farah revealed that she started her cooking vlogs while waiting to begin work on her next film. She launched her YouTube journey in 2024, and her cooking videos gradually gained popularity. Her banter with Dilip won hearts, turning him into an internet sensation. Since gaining fame, Dilip has featured in several advertisements with Farah and has also appeared alongside stars such as Shah Rukh Khan.

During Soha Ali Khan’s podcast, Farah revealed that she cleared Dilip’s debts and is now even helping him build his house free of cost through brand endorsements. She has also enrolled Dilip’s children in English-medium schools and put one of his sons through a culinary diploma course.