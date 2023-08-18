Fardeen Khan shares 'deadly' shirtless beach selfie; Bobby Deol, Abhishek Bachchan and other celebs react to his new pic

Fardeen Khan's new photo is grabbing attention. On Thursday, the actor took to Instagram to share a shirtless picture of himself as he gave a glimpse of his beach day. Fardeen, who posed solo on the beach, looked away from the camera with the sunset in the background. Many celebs, including Dia Mirza and Abhishek Bachchan, loved a shirtless Fardeen showing off his physique in the photo. Also read: Fardeen Khan goes out for shopping with wife Natasha Madhvani and kids amid divorce rumours

Fardeen Khan's shirtless photo

Fardeen Khan has shared a shirtless picture of himself.

In the picture, we see a very toned Fardeen hanging by the beach. He wrote in his caption, "Sun, sea, sunset. A perfect end to a beautiful day." Actor Dia Mirza commented, "Here comes the sun... shine on my friend!" Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Smashing FK (Fardeen Khan)!!!!!!"

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani commented, "Looking deadly (heart emoji)." Actor Rohit Roy wrote, “Look at you!” Abhishek dropped a fire emoji under Fardeen's post. Actor Bobby Deol also dropped a bunch of heart and fire emojis.

The fan reactions on his recent post are also positive and it looks like people want to watch him again onscreen. A fan commented on Fardeen's post, "Do some good movies brother. Abhi bahut jaan hai Khan mai (You have a lot of potential)." One more said, "Reverse ageing at its best." A person also commented, “Just too hot to handle!”

Fardeen Khan's comeback

Recently, multiple reports had claimed that Fardeen and wife Natasha Madhvani had decided to part ways amicably. However, earlier this month, the two, along with their children, were spotted together in Mumbai.

After his last film Dulha Mil Gaya (2010), Fardeen had completely disappeared from the industry. He was also not seen at public gatherings, awards shows and parties. Recently, he was seen alongside daughter Diani Isabella Khan at IIFA 2023.

In 2021, it was reported that Fardeen Khan will make his comeback to films with Sanjay Gupta's Visfot alongside co-star Riteish Deshmukh. Now, the actor is reportedly making his OTT debut soon with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi, and his on-screen return has been a topic of interest lately. He's also gotten back in shape after being criticised for his weight gain a few years ago.

