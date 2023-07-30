Fardeen Khan, wife Natasha Madhvani to part ways after almost 18 years of marriage: Report

Fardeen and Natasha to part ways?

Times of India quoted a source as saying, "It's been over a year since the two have been living separately. Issues started cropping up between the two. When they were unable to cope with the circumstances, they decided to go separate ways for the betterment of each other." As per the report, both Fardeen and Natasha opted for a "no comments" stance.

About Fardeen and Natasha

Reportedly, while Fardeen stays in Mumbai with his mother, Natasha is in London. She is the daughter of veteran actor Mumtaz. Fardeen and Natasha tied the knot in December 2005. The duo are parents to a daughter Diani Isabella Khan (born in 2013) and a son, Azarius Fardeen Khan (born in 2017).

Fardeen on Natasha and his family

Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Fardeen had said in 2022, "We were very keen to have a family, Natasha and me, we had challenges having children so we had to go down the IVF route. We had a bad experience with doctors here in Mumbai and Natasha really suffered, it's very very hard on the body and your health."

He had also said, "In 2011, we made a shift to London, we found a really really nice doctor there. In one of her initial pregnancies, we had twins, and she lost them at six months. So that was very very hard for us, it was a tough time. She did a live birth, and we lost the babies. We eventually had my daughter, she gave us a lot of joy. So when you go through something like that, you cherish life a lot more deeply, so when my daughter was born she just melted me."

Fardeen's projects

As per reports, Fardeen is set to make a comeback to films with a horror drama, Visfot. The film would also star Riteish Deshmukh, Priya Bapat and Krystle D'Souza. He is also reported to star in the sequel to his 2005 hit, No Entry. He was last seen on the big screen in 2010’s Dulha Mil Gaya.

