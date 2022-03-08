Fardeen Khan opens up on father's death, health scare, and losing twins after wife's IVF: 'Natasha really suffered'

Actor Fardeen Khan, who is all set to make his comeback in Bollywood with horror drama Visfot, has opened up in detail about what kept him away from films for over a decade. Fardeen shared that he went through a tough phase after the death of his father Feroz Khan due to lung cancer in 2009, which included a health scare of his own, and a challenging IVF (In vitro fertilisation) process that his wife Natasha Madhwani went through. He revealed that he and Natasha even lost twins to pregnancy complications. The actor noted that this is why he appreciated it much more when his daughter was born in 2013, and decided to focus on fatherhood instead of his movie career. Also Read: Fardeen Khan’s lawyer recalls what Feroz Khan said during 2001 cocaine case

Fardeen, who was last seen in 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya that also starred Sushmita Sen, admitted that the perception that he had given up on films because he was struggling in his personal life is not completely out of line.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Fardeen shared, "(the perception is) not wrong. After my father passed, I needed some time off. I went through a tough time. I had a little bit of a health scare myself in 2009 just a few months after his death. Then we were very keen to have a family, Natasha and me, we had challenges having children so we had to go down the IVF route."

The actor, who celebrated his 48th birthday on Tuesday, added, "We had a bad experience with doctors here in Mumbai and Natasha really suffered, it's very very hard on the body and your health. In 2011, we made a shift to London, we found a really really nice doctor there. In one of her initial pregnancies, we had twins, and she lost them at six months. So that was very very hard for us, it was a tough time. She did a live birth, and we lost the babies. We eventually had my daughter, she gave us a lot of joy. So when you go through something like that, you cherish life a lot more deeply, so when my daughter was born she just melted me." Also Read: Fardeen Khan reveals how he dealt with being body-shamed by trolls, says he’s open to auditioning for roles

Fardeen added that they wanted to have another child to complete their family, and welcomed their son in 2017, so that took another couple of years before he could think about a comeback to Bollywood. He noted that he was displaced during this time as he was shuffling between his life in India and London, and his mind was more there, because of which he could not focus on his acting career.

Fardeen, who will be seen in Visfot with Riteish Deshmukh, Priya Bapat and Krystle D'Souza, finished shooting for the movie last month. The film, directed by Kookie Gulati, is the Hindi adaptation of the 2012 Venezuelan movie Rock, Paper and Scissors.

