Fardeen Khan goes out for shopping with wife Natasha Madhvani and kids amid divorce rumours

Did actor Fardeen Khan just shatter divorce speculations with wife Natasha Madhvani? On Friday, he was spotted out and about in Mumbai with Natasha and their kids. A video of the family has surfaced online, which has relieved fans who have been raising questions amid their divorce reports. Also read: Fardeen Khan, wife Natasha Madhvani to part ways after almost 18 years of marriage Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani at Santacruz, Mumbai. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)(Viral Bhayani)

Fardeen Khan with Natasha

The video, shared on a paparazzi account, features Fardeen and Natasha exiting a store. Both of them looked rather casual. While Fardeen walked ahead of them, Natasha held her kids Diani and Azarius.

Fardeen briefly said something to the photographer and also shook hands with someone before opening the door for his kids. He also held Natasha and helped her to get into a vehicle. They were in the Santacruz area of Mumbai.

Internet react to Fardeen and Natasha together

Seeing them together, a user on Instagram commented, “So sweet.. hope they clear their differences.. get them together.” “Finally them,” added another one. Someone also questioned, “Both of them have been divorced, isn't it?”

Fardeen and Natasha's divorce rumours

Previously, multiple reports claimed that Fardeen and Natasha had decided to part ways amicably. As per a report of the Times of India, the two have been living separately for over a year. The same report quoted a source as saying, "It's been over a year since the two have been living separately. Issues started cropping up between the two. When they were unable to cope with the circumstances, they decided to go separate ways for the betterment of each other." As per the report, both Fardeen and Natasha opted for a "no comments" stance.

Reportedly, Fardeen was staying in Mumbai with his mother, while Natasha was in London. Natasha is the daughter of veteran actor Mumtaz. Fardeen and Natasha got married in December 2005. The couple are parents to a daughter, Diani Isabella Khan (2013), and a son, Azarius Fardeen Khan (2017).

Meanwhile, Fardeen is said to be gearing up to make a comeback to films with Visfot. The film would also star Riteish Deshmukh, Priya Bapat and Krystle D'Souza. Reportedly, he will also star in the sequel to his 2005 hit, No Entry. The actor was last seen in 2010’s Dulha Mil Gaya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail