Farhan Akhtar turns 50: 5 lesser known yet memorable dialogues penned by the actor-director

For those not living under the rock, Farhan Akhtar dons many hats. He's a writer, director, producer, actor, singer, and composer. While his directorial credibility and acting prowess are well known, as he turns 50 today, we celebrate his birthday by recalling the most memorable dialogues he's penned throughout his career. (Also Read: Farhan Akhtar gets nostalgic as he visits this Dil Chahta Hai location for first time after 23 years. See post) Farhan Akhtar turns 50 on January 8, 2024

‘Haan Mein, Magar Wo’ - Dil Chahta Hai

Farhan's 2001 directorial debut was groundbreaking in more ways than one. It set a new benchmark for cinematic language – both in dialogues and visuals, which went on to define Farhan's aesthetic as a filmmaker and writer. Sample this scene, where Aamir Khan's character provokes Saif Ali Khan's to confront his girlfriend (played by Suchitra Pillai). But as soon as Saif calls her, we only see him get interrupted, “Han mein, magar wo, suno toh? Tumne toh, lekin main, kabse keh…” The dialogues were so colloquial, unlike anything Hindi cinema had seen before. And to end with another memorable dialogue from Aamir, “Pitega saala.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

‘Mujhe Jungli Billiyan Bahut Pasand Hain’ - Don

In his third directorial, the 2006 adaptation of Chandra Barot's 1978 classic crime thriller, Farhan gave the titular character (played by Shah Rukh Khan) a whole new makeover. When Roma (Priyanka Chopra) attacks Don out of the blue, he tackles her, grabs her, and whispers in her ear, “Mujhe jungli billiyan bahut pasand hain. I like wild cats.”

Compromise kaun nahi karta - Rock On!!

In his 2008 acting debut, Farhan also wrote the dialogues for Abhishek Kapoor's buddy musical. Years after his character quits his rock band, his wife (Prachi Desai) asks him to reignite the rockstar within. Now a corporate slave, he says, “Maine 10 saal pehle ye zindagi chuni thi. Han mujhe compromise karne pade, par compromise kaun nahi karta.” (Yes, I chose that life 10 years ago. I made some compromises, but then who doesn't?). Little did Farhan know that “compromise kaun nahi karta” would become a meme and even Ranveer Singh would mimic it years later on Koffee with Karan.

Crocodile in a chiffon saree - Luck By Chance

In Zoya Akhtar's 2009 directorial debut, her brother Farhan co-wrote the dialogues. It was a masterstroke when the veteran filmmaker Romy Rolly (Rishi Kapoor) alludes to former actor and the calculating mother of his film's heroine Neena (Dimple Kapadia) as “a crocodile in a chiffon saree.”

‘Sorry tab kahiyega jab yahan se nikle’ - Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

In Zoya's 2011 buddy road movie, when Farhan's character Imran meets his estranged father (Naseeruddin Shah) for the first time, he asks him why he was abandoned in his childhood. At the end of the scene, when his father says sorry and asks him if he can do anything for him, Imran says, “Sorry tab kahiyega jab yahan se nikle please,” pointing to his heart, before leaving the room.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.